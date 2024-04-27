Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Best of BS Opinion: Odisha example before Andhra, AI edition of books, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Odisha example before Andhra

Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2024 | 12:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The electorates of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, both with strong regional parties, have shown contrasting philosophies when it comes to Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. In recent past polls, Odisha has voted for the Biju Janata Dal in the former and the Bharatiya Janata Party in the latter. Andhra’s voters do not make this distinction. The result, writes Aditi Phadnis, has resulted in sharply differing fortunes for the regional parties concerned.   Read it here

In other views:  
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Sandeep Goyal shows how Indian advertising scores badly on the diversity and inclusion metric. Read it here

Atanu Biswas on the use of AI in continuation novels of famous authors. Read it here

Mariana Mazzucato and David Eaves examine the role of central banks in an increasingly cashless world. Read it here



QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
‘GREED & fear would be astonished if the world has witnessed the last of Israel’s actions against Iran following last week’s formalised response’
 
Chris Wood, Jefferies’ global head of equity strategy
Topics : BS Special BS Opinion Curated Content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 27 2024 | 12:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEEVM-VVPAT VerificationTikTok | ByteDanceTech Mahindra Q4 ResultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon