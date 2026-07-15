Best of BS Opinion: Oil and monsoon will drive RBI's inflation debate

Hello, and welcome to the Best of BS Opinion, our wrap of the day's Opinion page.

first editorial points out that India's retail inflation rate in June, measured at 4.38 per cent, edged past the Reserve Bank of India’s 4 per cent target for the first time since January 2025, driven by higher food and fuel prices. While the increase is not yet alarming, today'sthat policymakers face a more uncertain inflation outlook . Renewed tensions in West Asia have lifted crude oil prices again, while a weak monsoon has delayed kharif sowing and raised the risk of persistent food inflation. These twin uncertainties could complicate monetary policy. The editorial suggests the RBI is likely to hold rates steady in August, pending greater clarity on oil markets and rainfall trends.

second editorial argues that these gains must now translate into better learning outcomes. The migration of students from government to private schools reflects weakening confidence in public education, even though private institutions do not consistently deliver superior results. India has made notable progress in expanding school access, reducing dropout rates, improving teacher availability, and strengthening infrastructure, per the latest Unified District Information System for Education Plus or UDISE+ 2025-26 report. However, thethat these gains must now translate into better learning outcomes. The migration of students from government to private schools reflects weakening confidence in public education, even though private institutions do not consistently deliver superior results. Persistent gaps in foundational literacy and numeracy , highlighted by recent assessments, remain a serious concern. Improving teacher quality, reducing non-academic burdens, safeguarding access for disadvantaged groups, and prioritising learning over enrolment are essential to fully realise India’s demographic dividend.

A K Bhattacharya argues that the real employment challenge posed by technology and artificial intelligence lies not in overall job losses but in the disproportionate impact on lower-level workers. Evidence from major banks shows supervisory positions are expanding while non-supervisory jobs are shrinking as automation increases. This trend could make it harder to shift workers out of agriculture into manufacturing and services, undermining productivity gains and creating social and economic pressures. Given this outlook, the government must that the real employment challenge posed by technology and artificial intelligence lies not in overall job losses but in the disproportionate impact on lower-level workers. Evidence from major banks shows supervisory positions are expanding while non-supervisory jobs are shrinking as automation increases. This trend could make it harder to shift workers out of agriculture into manufacturing and services, undermining productivity gains and creating social and economic pressures. Given this outlook, the government must strengthen skilling and reskilling programmes , particularly for low-end jobs, so workers can adapt to an AI-driven economy and remain employable.

writes Arvind Subramanian. He credits China with keeping global inflation low, accelerating the renewable energy transition through inexpensive solar panels and batteries, and expanding energy access in developing countries. At the same time, he contends that Chinese mercantilism has been the most consequential global economic force of this century, surpassing oil shocks, the 2008 financial crisis, and even US monetary policy in its impact,. He credits China with keeping global inflation low, accelerating the renewable energy transition through inexpensive solar panels and batteries, and expanding energy access in developing countries. At the same time, he contends that China’s export-led strategy has accelerated deindustrialisation in advanced economies and stifled industrialisation across many developing countries by preventing new industries from emerging. As a result, he says, China’s economic model has reshaped the global economy for better and worse.