Best of BS Opinion: Oil turmoil and India's looming economic risks
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
Global economic uncertainty is rising again as geopolitical tensions intensify and major economies confront structural constraints. For India, the immediate concern is the economic fallout from the US-Israel attack on Iran, which has already pushed oil prices sharply higher and unsettled financial markets. As our first editorial notes, the risk is not just higher energy costs but broader macroeconomic pressure. India recorded a balance of payments deficit of more than $24 billion in the October-December quarter, while foreign portfolio investors have withdrawn over $22 billion from equities since early 2025. Although foreign exchange reserves of about $728 billion provide some protection, prolonged high oil prices could widen the current account deficit and strain government finances through higher fuel and fertiliser subsidies.
China, meanwhile, is signalling a more cautious outlook for its own economy. The government has lowered its growth target to 4.5-5 per cent, the lowest in more than three decades, reflecting mounting fiscal pressures and deeper structural challenges. As our second editorial explains, China’s long-standing growth model, based on heavy investment and export-led manufacturing, is losing momentum as global demand weakens and domestic overcapacity grows. This leaves policymakers balancing two competing goals: restraining inefficient spending while sustaining high levels of investment in new technologies.
Writing on market trends, Akash Prakash points to a striking reversal in investor sentiment toward India. Between January 2025 and February 2026, Indian equities fell 0.7 per cent in dollar terms even as emerging markets rose more than 50 per cent. According to Prakash, markets are shifting from valuing India primarily as a high-growth story to judging it on more conventional metrics. Domestic investors have kept liquidity flowing into equities, but strong IPO activity and large block deals have absorbed much of that capital, limiting gains in the broader market.
Ajay Srivastava turns to energy policy, arguing that India should respond to rising geopolitical risk by restoring full-scale imports of Russian oil. With West Asia facing growing instability and India holding barely 30 days of fuel reserves, he warns that supply disruptions could quickly translate into economic stress. Russian crude helped cushion the impact of earlier global price spikes through discounted supplies. Srivastava contends that with US legal pressure weakening after the removal of tariffs and a Supreme Court ruling against their basis, India should treat energy trade with Russia as a sovereign decision while continuing to diversify its sources over time. Stay tuned!
First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 6:17 AM IST