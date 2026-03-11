Best of BS Opinion: Policy gaps across farms loans, jobs, and banking
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
Maharashtra’s latest Budget has revived the debate over farm loan waivers. The state has announced the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Farmers Loan Waiver Scheme, under which overdue crop loans of eligible farmers will be waived up to Rs 2 lakh. As our first editorial notes, repeated waivers strain public finances and weaken credit discipline by encouraging borrowers to delay repayment in anticipation of future relief. The RBI has long warned that such measures undermine the rural credit culture and may discourage banks from lending to agriculture. The larger policy question remains whether durable solutions should take precedence over periodic debt relief.
Our second editorial turns to apprenticeships and their role in India’s employment strategy. A recent Niti Aayog report argues that apprenticeships must become a central component of the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. The report identifies weak industry participation, gender imbalance and the limited integration of apprenticeships with higher education as major gaps. It proposes a National Apprenticeship Mission, a unified portal, and stronger incentives for employers and apprentices. If implemented effectively, these reforms could help connect education more directly with employment.
Meanwhile, A K Bhattacharya examines the government’s efforts to expand public sector employment after the 2024 general election. Despite recruitment drives and initiatives such as Rozgar Melas, vacancies remain high. The size of the Union government workforce has remained largely unchanged for a decade, hovering around 3.3 million employees. While staffing levels have recovered slightly since 2023, recruitment has often fallen short of official projections. The column argues that the issue is not only about creating jobs but also about reviewing sanctioned posts and strengthening accountability within ministries for meeting hiring targets.
Ravi Duvvuru’s column looks at why banking frauds continue despite modern monitoring systems. According to the RBI’s annual report, financial institutions reported nearly 24,000 fraud cases worth more than Rs 36,000 crore in 2024-25, with most linked to advances. Duvvuru suggests that structural changes in banking have created vulnerabilities as branches have increasingly become sales outlets while operations have been centralised, weakening local supervision. He argues that technology alone cannot prevent fraud. Effective oversight depends on institutional culture, staff accountability and incentives that reward risk discipline rather than short-term revenue.
Finally, Aditi Phadnis reviews Hoihnu Hauzel’s book Stories the Fire Could Not Burn, a personal narrative of the violence that engulfed Manipur. Hauzel writes from the perspective of a Kuki-Zomi-Mizo tribal and traces the roots of conflict to longstanding disputes over land, forest status and administrative decisions affecting hill communities. Phadnis notes that the account reflects deep grief and anger but also serves as a stark record of how institutional failures can deepen social divisions and leave communities without protection.
First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 6:17 AM IST