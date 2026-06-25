Best of BS Opinion: Policy of incentives for NRIs must be debated

Hello, and welcome to the Best of BS Opinion, our wrap of the day's Opinion page.

our first editorial. While the measures were introduced to cushion India against balance of payments pressures, rising oil prices, and capital outflows, conditions have improved since then with easing crude prices and reduced external stress. Allowing banks to offer The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) clarifications on incentives for FCNR(B) deposits may improve banks’ ability to attract foreign currency inflows, but also raise important policy questions, says. While the measures were introduced to cushion India against balance of payments pressures, rising oil prices, and capital outflows, conditions have improved since then with easing crude prices and reduced external stress. Allowing banks to offer leveraged returns to NRIs could increase costs and shift currency risk onto the central bank. Policymakers should debate the scale, necessity, and long-term implications of such incentives before expanding them further.

second editorial observes that nearly a decade after the Brexit vote, the Today'sobserves that nearly a decade after the Brexit vote, the United Kingdom remains far from achieving the economic and political outcomes promised by its supporters. Successive governments have struggled with slower growth, elevated public debt, and persistent dissatisfaction over public services despite significant policy changes. Rising non-tariff barriers with the European Union have been a central drag on trade and investment, with new agreements elsewhere failing to offset lost economic momentum. Immigration pressures have also remained politically contentious. Growing public support for rejoining the EU reflects increasing doubts about Brexit’s long-term benefits.

Amita Batra. While agreements with EFTA and New Zealand include investment facilitation, they avoid investor protection and binding dispute mechanisms, making investment commitments weak and distant. Against falling FDI inflows and stronger competition from Asean economies, especially Vietnam, Batra urges India to deepen FTAs through tariff rationalisation, conclude an investment protection agreement with the EU, and signal readiness for high-standard trade frameworks such as CPTPP. India’s recent trade policy shows a welcome recognition that trade and investment are increasingly inseparable in a global value chain-driven economy, but current free-trade agreements remain too shallow to materially boost foreign investment, writes. While agreements with EFTA and New Zealand include investment facilitation, they avoid investor protection and binding dispute mechanisms, making investment commitments weak and distant. Against falling FDI inflows and stronger competition from Asean economies, especially Vietnam, Batra urges India to deepen FTAs through tariff rationalisation, conclude an investment protection agreement with the EU, and signal readiness for high-standard trade frameworks such as CPTPP.

Jayant Sinha argues that India has a narrow 10–15 year window to become a high-income economy by exploiting demographic advantage, clean energy transitions and the rise of artificial intelligence. Achieving this requires sustained growth in per capita income, but not through centralised planning or another round of headline policy initiatives. Instead, argues that India has a narrow 10–15 year window to become a high-income economy by exploiting demographic advantage, clean energy transitions and the rise of artificial intelligence. Achieving this requires sustained growth in per capita income, but not through centralised planning or another round of headline policy initiatives. Instead, India must build durable institutions that outlast political cycles and deliver at scale . Drawing on examples such as GST, IBC, ISRO and UPI, Sinha proposes three tests for institutional success: capability, legality and accountability. Strong institutions, he says, lower economic risk and enable long-term transformation.