Best of BS Opinion: Policy push at home, volatility rising across the world
Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
Listen to This Article
The government’s approval of the BHAVYA scheme marks a fresh attempt to address one of Indian manufacturing’s persistent constraints: the lack of ready industrial infrastructure. As our first editorial notes, similar industrial ecosystems have worked in the past, helping cluster-based development and attracting both MSMEs and large firms. But execution has often lagged ambition. Delays, underutilised parks, weak connectivity, and gaps in basic utilities have repeatedly undercut outcomes. The scheme’s credibility will depend on whether these gaps are addressed upfront, particularly through integration with logistics networks, reliable power and water supply, and tighter inter-agency coordination.
Meanwhile, India’s latest biodiversity assessment offers a detailed view of progress but also underlines persistent structural gaps. Our second editorial highlights improvements in institutional capacity, including a monitoring framework built around measurable indicators and greater use of satellite data and digital platforms. Yet the broader picture remains uneven. Land degradation continues at scale, protected areas remain limited, and data on many species is still incomplete. The challenge now is less about designing frameworks and more about enforcing them consistently, while extending conservation efforts into sectors that drive ecological stress.
Ananth Narayan points to a structural imbalance in India’s financial system, where credit growth is constrained despite ample liquidity. Banks are finding it difficult to mobilise deposits, even as savings increasingly move towards equities. Tax treatment plays a role here, with fixed-income returns often failing to keep pace with inflation on a post-tax basis. Monetary interventions have further compressed yields, weakening the appeal of traditional savings instruments. Narayan argues that a more balanced approach to taxation, regulation, and monetary policy is necessary to deepen credit markets and maintain financial stability.
Harsh V Pant examines how the US-Iran conflict has expanded beyond its initial military objectives into a wider contest over energy systems. What began as a targeted confrontation has evolved into a disruption of critical infrastructure, particularly across the Gulf. The conflict is also reshaping geopolitical alignments, as regional actors reassess partnerships and major powers confront renewed energy risks. Pant’s argument is that modern conflicts are increasingly defined by their economic dimensions, where infrastructure and supply chains become central to both strategy and vulnerability.
Finally, Gunjan Singh reviews Vivek Mishra’s American Maritime Strategy in the Indian Ocean, a study of US maritime strategy within the current geopolitical context, where sea lanes and energy routes are once again under strain. The book traces the expansion of American presence in the Indian Ocean and its shift towards sustained engagement after the Cold War, including partnerships with India and other regional actors. However, Singh notes that the analysis is anchored largely in developments up to 2010, limiting its relevance in a rapidly changing strategic environment shaped by China’s rise and shifting global supply chains.
Stay tuned!
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 6:16 AM IST