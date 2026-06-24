Best of BS Opinion: RBI strategy, Greenspan's legacy, and Kolkata's renewal
Today's opinions explore India's forex reserve strategy, Alan Greenspan's complex legacy, West Bengal's urban renewal agenda, maize-led farm growth and China's coercive diplomacy
Tanmaya Nanda New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Hello, and welcome to the Best of BS Opinion, our wrap of the day's Opinion page.
Easing oil prices and the prospect of renewed capital inflows offer India an opportunity to rebuild foreign exchange reserves rather than support a stronger rupee, points out today's first editorial piece. The Reserve Bank of India’s reported market intervention is presented as a prudent response after sustained balance of payments pressures and sizeable reserve drawdowns. With incentives encouraging foreign currency deposits and external borrowing, inflows are likely to increase, but much of this capital will eventually require repayment. The editorial contends that uncertain global financial conditions, continued competition for investment capital, and lingering geopolitical risks justify prioritising reserve accumulation and external stability over currency appreciation.
The recently-deceased Alan Greenspan’s long tenure at the US Federal Reserve shaped modern central banking more than that of any policymaker in recent decades, notes our second editorial. His stewardship during the era of the “great moderation” delivered low inflation, low unemployment, and greater policy transparency, establishing benchmarks for monetary management. Yet his legacy remains contested because policies associated with market support and light regulation arguably contributed to the global financial crisis that followed his departure. Greenspan’s experience illustrates a deeper institutional problem, namely that combining monetary policymaking and regulatory responsibilities can create incentives that undermine long-term financial stability.
Tathagata Chatterji argues that political change in West Bengal has raised expectations of economic revival, but industrialisation alone will not deliver rapid gains. While infrastructure and manufacturing remain important, he contends that urban renewal offers a faster route to investment, jobs, and renewed confidence. Kolkata retains strong structural advantages, including skilled labour, connectivity, and affordability, yet outdated land regulation and planning constrain growth. Chatterji advocates repealing restrictive urban land laws, redeveloping dormant industrial land, and creating an integrated metropolitan strategy. Urban renewal, he argues, should be treated not as beautification but as economic transformation.
While Indian agriculture has recorded strong overall growth, most field crops remain constrained by weak productivity gains and limited technological progress, points out Ramesh Chand. Maize stands out as an exception, delivering rapid increases in yield and output without the extensive policy support historically extended to rice and wheat. Chand contends that wider adoption of improved hybrid seeds could unlock far greater productivity, particularly in lower-yield states. Beyond growth, maize offers environmental advantages through lower water use and reduced stress on natural resources. Redirecting some rice cultivation towards maize, he argues, could improve sustainability and rural incomes.
In his review, Avinash Godbole presents China’s Wars: The Politics and Diplomacy Behind its Military Coercion by Vijay Gokhale as a clear and timely study of how China combines military pressure with political signalling across conflicts. Examining episodes involving Taiwan, India, Russia, Vietnam, and recent grey zone tactics, the book argues that China consistently frames coercion as defensive action while negotiating from positions of strength. The review praises Gokhale’s historical and strategic insights, particularly on India, while noting limited engagement with recent episodes and Chinese primary sources. Even so, it sees the book as a valuable contribution.
More From This Section
Topics : India forex reserves Rupee vs dollar West Asia Crude Oil US Fed West Bengal Assembly polls West Bengal Kolkata Maize Ethanol blending China
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 6:15 AM IST