Best of BS Opinion: Real cost of freebies is lower quality public spending

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finds Lucky People: A Neuroscientist’s Guide to Attracting Luck, Cultivating Success and Leading a Happier Life by Nobuko Nakano an. The book argues that self-awareness, optimism, and emotional balance help individuals recognise and seize opportunities. However, she contends that Nakano's neuroscience-based approach overlooks the powerful influence of social, economic, and political circumstances on life outcomes. Examples intended to illustrate personal agency often appear unconvincing. Despite these limitations, the book is judged a light, readable, and timely self-help offering.