Best of BS Opinion: Real cost of freebies is lower quality public spending
The day's opinion page analyses priority sector lending reform, AI use in courts, the fiscal cost of freebies, youth activism, and a book on luck and self-help
Tanmaya Nanda New Delhi
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Hello, and welcome to Best of BS Opinion, our wrap of the day's Opinion page.
India’s priority sector lending (PSL) framework requires reform to better align credit allocation with contemporary economic realities. Today's first editorial cites a recent EAC-PM (Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister) study showing that PSL flows remain concentrated in relatively developed regions, while additional lending in underserved districts often yields limited benefits because of weak infrastructure and institutional capacity. It also highlights differences in how banks meet PSL obligations, with some relying heavily on market-based instruments. As agriculture’s economic weight declines and sectors such as healthcare, green energy, logistics, and digital infrastructure gain importance, the current framework appears increasingly outdated. Greater flexibility, improved targeting, and periodic recalibration would enhance its effectiveness.
The Court’s draft regulations on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the legal system is a timely response to India’s vast judicial backlog, notes our second editorial. AI can improve administrative efficiency through case management, scheduling, registry functions, translation, and legal research, while promoting greater consistency and transparency. Global practices in countries like Singapore, Estonia, and China point to the growing adoption of judicial AI tools. Crucially, the draft regulations preserve judicial independence by restricting AI to an advisory role and reserving decision-making for judges. Its success will depend on training, oversight, cybersecurity, and effective implementation.
India’s growing culture of electoral freebies is weakening the quality of public spending and reducing the fiscal flexibility needed to respond to economic shocks. M Govinda Rao points out that deficits and debt levels alone fail to capture the damage caused by rising subsidies and cash transfers, particularly at the state level. While fiscal indicators appear manageable, expenditure on education has declined and productive investment has been crowded out. States increasingly prioritise welfare transfers over human capital and infrastructure development. Even central schemes intended to boost capital spending may inadvertently create room for further giveaways, undermining long-term growth prospects.
The emergence of the Cockroach Janata Party highlights a broader pattern of official discomfort with independent youth activism in India. Kanika Datta argues that the state has repeatedly responded disproportionately to dissent, from anti-CAA protests and the farmers’ movement to more recent online campaigns led by students and young activists. Such reactions, she contends, reflect a preference for conformity that sits uneasily with ambitions to foster innovation and creativity. While expectations that the movement could trigger major political change are misplaced, given India’s scale and diversity, there may be value in its challenge to authority and as a revival of peaceful youthful defiance.
Arushi Bhaskar finds Lucky People: A Neuroscientist’s Guide to Attracting Luck, Cultivating Success and Leading a Happier Life by Nobuko Nakano an accessible and engaging exploration of how mindset and behaviour can shape perceptions of luck. The book argues that self-awareness, optimism, and emotional balance help individuals recognise and seize opportunities. However, she contends that Nakano's neuroscience-based approach overlooks the powerful influence of social, economic, and political circumstances on life outcomes. Examples intended to illustrate personal agency often appear unconvincing. Despite these limitations, the book is judged a light, readable, and timely self-help offering.
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Topics : Artificial intelligence Priority sector lending Reform Judicial backlog Indian Judiciary Public spending Citizenship Act Farmer protest
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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 6:15 AM IST