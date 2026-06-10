Hello, and welcome to Best of BS Opinion, our wrap of the day's Opinion page.

As India grows more complex, the demands on its institutions are growing just as rapidly. Today's pieces explore the consequences of governance frameworks that have failed to keep pace with new realities, whether in fertiliser subsidies that distort incentives, municipal systems that enable repeated urban tragedies, or capital market institutions whose growing regulatory powers remain subject to uneven oversight. It also examines the challenge of financing strategic industrial capacity in an increasingly competitive world, and the public health risks created by the unchecked use of antibiotics. The common question remains: How can India build institutions that are more accountable, resilient, and fit for the challenges ahead?

India’s fertiliser subsidy regime has become fiscally unsustainable, with rising global first editorial argues that the unreformed structure, under which the government bears most of urea’s cost, has weakened market incentives and created chronic expenditure uncertainty. It contends that the current system encourages black-marketing, distorts fertiliser usage, damages soil health, and disproportionately benefits larger farmers in select regions. A shift towards a nutrient-based subsidy framework with direct transfers to farmers would improve efficiency, transparency, and fairness. The government should now undertake reforms that previous administrations avoided. India’s fertiliser subsidy regime has become fiscally unsustainable, with rising global urea prices threatening to push the subsidy bill to unprecedented levels. Ourthat the unreformed structure, under which the government bears most of urea’s cost, has weakened market incentives and created chronic expenditure uncertainty. It contends that the current system encourages black-marketing, distorts fertiliser usage, damages soil health, and disproportionately benefits larger farmers in select regions. A shift towards a nutrient-based subsidy framework with direct transfers to farmers would improve efficiency, transparency, and fairness. The government should now undertake reforms that previous administrations avoided.

The recent, deadly fire at Delhi’s Flourish B&B, which killed 22 people, exposes the entrenched our second editorual. Despite blatant violations of licensing, fire safety, and building norms, the establishment operated openly for years, raising questions about municipal accountability. The municipal authorities' subsequent crackdown cannot mask systemic neglect that enables such infractions. Similar tragedies in other cities, including hospital and restaurant fires, building collapses, and flooding deaths, are all rooted in official complicity and oversight failures. As India urbanises rapidly, urgent municipal governance reform are the need of the hour. The recent, deadly fire at Delhi’s Flourish B&B, which killed 22 people, exposes the entrenched corruption and regulatory failures that underpin urban governance in India, says. Despite blatant violations of licensing, fire safety, and building norms, the establishment operated openly for years, raising questions about municipal accountability. The municipal authorities' subsequent crackdown cannot mask systemic neglect that enables such infractions. Similar tragedies in other cities, including hospital and restaurant fires, building collapses, and flooding deaths, are all rooted in official complicity and oversight failures. As India urbanises rapidly, urgent municipal governance reform are the need of the hour.

India’s securities markets increasingly depend on Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs), whose rulebooks shape trading, compliance, enforcement, and investor rights. MS Sahoo and Sumit Agrawal argue that the proposed India’s securities markets increasingly depend on Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs), whose rulebooks shape trading, compliance, enforcement, and investor rights.that the proposed Securities Markets Code rightly recognises MIIs as regulatory actors , but fails to subject all their norm-making instruments to the same scrutiny applied to government and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) regulations. While MII bye-laws receive some legislative visibility, their rules, regulations, and circulars largely escape comparable oversight despite carrying significant legal and economic consequences. This asymmetry could encourage regulatory arbitrage. As MIIs exercise quasi-public powers over essential market infrastructure, greater transparency, accountability, and parliamentary scrutiny are warranted.

India’s widening trade deficit, weakening external position, and dependence on imported technologies underscore the need for a new industrial financing model. Mohan Shenoi and Dipak Gupta argue that India’s widening trade deficit, weakening external position, and dependence on imported technologies underscore the need for a new industrial financing model.argue that atmanirbharata is about building the industrial capacity to absorb external shocks, negotiate from strength, and compete from a position of resilience. Private capital alone cannot support sectors that need large investments, long gestation periods, and tolerance for uncertainty. India should therefore establish a professionally governed development-capital institution that absorbs early-stage risk while preserving market discipline. Eventually, it may require a dedicated National Strategic Manufacturing Investment Fund, distinct from infrastructure-oriented vehicles. Strategic industrial financing also involves failures; commercial judgement exercised in good faith must be distinguished from malfeasance. Strong governance, coordinated industrial strategy, and long-term metrics would be essential to its success.