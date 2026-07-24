Best of BS Opinion: Reviving 1991 reform spirit vital for India's growth
Today's Best of BS Opinion examines lessons from the 1991 reforms, safeguards for offline UPI, enterprise digital infrastructure, state capacity and the costs of children growing up online
Tanmaya Nanda New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Hello, and welcome to the Best of BS Opinion, our wrap of the day's Opinion page. Thirty-five years after the landmark 1991 reforms, their success offers important lessons for India's future economic strategy. Faced with a severe balance of payments crisis, the Rao government introduced sweeping measures that liberalised industry, reduced tariffs, opened sectors to private and foreign investment, and laid the foundation for sustained higher growth. While successive governments broadly continued the reform process, recent years have seen a partial return to protectionism and industrial intervention. Today's first editorial recommends that India revive the reformist spirit of 1991 by pursuing a fresh wave of structural changes, strengthening regulatory independence, encouraging state-level reforms, and extending the reform agenda to sectors such as education, skilling, healthcare and the justice system to sustain long-term growth.
India's proposed offline tap-and-pay United Payments Interface (UPI) feature using near-field communication (NFC) could expand digital payments by enabling transactions without internet connectivity, particularly in rural areas and low-connectivity settings. As UPI increasingly handles low-value everyday payments, the innovation promises greater convenience and resilience. However, offline verification also creates risks such as fraud, delayed settlement, and misuse of lost or stolen devices. The second editorial argues that these benefits will endure only if accompanied by strong consumer safeguards. Robust cybersecurity standards, secure authentication, effective grievance redressal, merchant certification and extensive pilot testing should precede a nationwide rollout to build trust in the new payment system.
India can strengthen its position in artificial intelligence by extending its Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) to enterprises, write Manish Sabharwal and Kamya Chandra. A unified digital framework comprising a unique enterprise identity, Entity DigiLocker, API-based government interfaces, and a machine-readable India Code would reduce compliance costs, improve access to credit, and encourage formalisation. Enterprise DPI will also generate richer real-time economic data, enabling better policymaking than traditional indicators. By digitising regulatory interactions and creating trusted digital infrastructure for businesses, India can boost productivity, expand high-quality employment, and build a stronger foundation for AI-led economic growth.
Marking 35 years since the landmark 1991 Budget, Rajesh Kumar notes that while economic reforms transformed India into one of the world's largest economies, the agenda remains incomplete. Achieving developed-country status by 2047 will require faster growth driven by a fresh wave of reforms. The author calls for an independent deregulation commission to simplify state-business interactions, greater investment in judicial capacity to improve contract enforcement, and stronger state capacity in education, health, and public services. Lower public debt and fiscal reforms would create space for these investments. Sustained high growth, he argues, depends on modernising the state as much as liberalising the economy.
Like, Follow, Subscribe: Influencer Kids and the Cost of a Childhood Online by Fortesa Latifi examines the ethical, legal, and emotional consequences of family vlogging and the commercialisation of children's lives on social media. Drawing on interviews with creators, children, and experts, the book avoids simplistic judgments while exploring questions of consent, privacy, online exploitation, and the pressures of influencer culture. It also investigates the appeal of family content and the rise of the “trad wife” phenomenon. In her review, Sneha Pathak praises the book’s balanced, nuanced approach and its insightful examination of a rapidly expanding digital industry.
More From This Section
Topics : Artificial intelligence Economic reforms 1991 Economic reforms Regulatory reform & innovation
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 6:15 AM IST