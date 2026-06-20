Best of BS Opinion: Should 'risk capital' be taxed like labour is?

Hello, and welcome to the Best of BS Opinion, our wrap of the day's Opinion page.

R Jagannathan argues that soaring valuations in technology and financial markets warrant a that soaring valuations in technology and financial markets warrant a reassessment of how risk capital is taxed . Using SpaceX’s valuation as a starting point, he challenges the assumption that equity investment deserves preferential tax treatment because it carries risk. All forms of capital involve risk and that large concentrations of financial wealth can create systemic and social costs extending beyond investors themselves. Tax concessions for capital gains, he argues, are difficult to justify when labour income faces higher rates. The principle should be neutrality, with capital income taxed more like earned income.

Aditi Phadnis notes that speculation over defections from the Samajwadi Party is less important than the deeper political churn underway in Uttar Pradesh. Rumours that several SP MPs may cross over to the BJP, perhaps led by Samajwadi Party's Ballia MP Sanatan Pandey, are linked to renewed competition for Brahmin support ahead of the 2027 Assembly election. Tensions over representation under the that speculation over defections from the Samajwadi Party is less important than the deeper political churn underway in Uttar Pradesh. Rumours that several SP MPs may cross over to the BJP, perhaps led by Samajwadi Party's Ballia MP Sanatan Pandey, are linked to renewed competition for Brahmin support ahead of the 2027 Assembly election. Tensions over representation under the Yogi Adityanath government have reopened caste calculations despite the BJP’s continued dominance among Brahmin voters. The real story, though, is not individual rebellion - Ballia is also referred to as baaghi (rebel) because it was home to Mangal Pandey, hero of the 1857 revolt against the British - but an emerging caste recalibration that could shape future alignments.

Shekhar Gupta writes that the current wave of defections to the BJP reflects a broader political rule: parties remain cohesive through either ideological conviction or access to power. While the that the current wave of defections to the BJP reflects a broader political rule: parties remain cohesive through either ideological conviction or access to power. While the BJP has expanded aggressively by absorbing rivals and encouraging splits , party fragmentation is not new and recalls similar practices under Congress dominance. What distinguishes durable organisations, he argues, is an internal glue that outlasts electoral cycles. He identifies the BJP, the Left, and the Samajwadi Party as examples of cohesion rooted in ideology or shared purpose. By contrast, parties built around families or power tend to fracture.