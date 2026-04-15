Best of BS Opinion: Slower global growth tests India's policy choices
Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
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The IMF’s latest outlook points to a slowing global economy shaped by persistent geopolitical tensions, particularly in West Asia. Growth is projected to ease to 3.1 per cent in 2026, even as inflation edges higher, with worse outcomes likely if energy disruptions intensify. India appears relatively insulated for now, with growth holding at 6.5 per cent, supported by domestic demand and easing external pressures such as US tariffs. But, as our first editorial points out, the risks are clear: higher oil and gas prices, combined with the possibility of a weaker monsoon, could push inflation up and complicate policymaking. The challenge ahead lies in managing inflation without derailing growth, even as supply-side shocks and global uncertainty remain elevated.
Meanwhile, India’s electronics manufacturing push is witnessing a significant shift in workforce composition, with women increasingly driving shop-floor employment. In several clusters, their participation has crossed 50 per cent, supported by improved employability and apprenticeship pipelines. Yet, as our second editorial observes, this progress is uneven. Female labour force participation remains low overall, with persistent constraints around safety, mobility, and caregiving responsibilities. Many women remain concentrated in low-value roles with limited career progression. The next phase of growth will depend on whether policy interventions can convert this early momentum into sustained inclusion.
Nitin Desai, in his column, frames the global economic environment as one moving away from cooperative norms towards power-driven arrangements. Trade, supply chains, and capital flows are becoming more restrictive as countries prioritise domestic resilience. For India, this requires a sharper industrial strategy. Manufacturing has not kept pace, and the gap in research and development remains significant. Desai argues for targeted interventions in critical sectors, alongside a stronger push for export competitiveness. Building technological capability, he suggests, is central to navigating a more fragmented global order.
Examining corporate governance, Amit Tandon highlights how boards are being stretched by expanding regulatory expectations. What begins as incremental additions has resulted in what he terms “board overload”. The distinction between oversight and management is increasingly getting blurred, with consequences for institutional functioning. The tensions between boards and executives, including recent developments at HDFC Bank, illustrate the risks of unclear roles. Tandon’s argument is that governance quality depends less on additional structures and more on clearly defined responsibilities and disciplined boundaries.
Finally, reviewing Vikram Sood’s Great Power Games, Vappala Balachandran traces the transition from a US-led order to a more contested global landscape. The book presents a critical view of American policy, linking strategic decisions to economic and industrial interests, while highlighting the growing influence of emerging powers and groupings such as Brics. For India, Sood’s argument is direct: navigating this environment will require sustained strategic positioning and long-term investment in capability, rather than reliance on favourable global shifts alone.
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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 6:16 AM IST