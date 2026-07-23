Best of BS Opinion: State reforms key to improve India's investment climate

Hello, and welcome to the Best of BS Opinion, our wrap of the day's Opinion page.

first editorial notes that since investment decisions are ultimately shaped at the state level, governments should focus on institutional reforms, regulatory predictability, better infrastructure, and wider dissemination of best practices to create a more balanced investment climate that supports manufacturing, exports and employment. India's first Investment Friendliness Index shows that while Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu lead in creating attractive investment ecosystems , even the best-performing states score only slightly above half the available marks, underscoring significant scope for improvement. The report also highlights sharp regional disparities, with a handful of states attracting most foreign direct investment while others lag far behind. Sustaining India's long-term growth ambitions will require stronger capital formation, but investors continue to face hurdles such as delays in land acquisition, approvals and skilled labour availability. Today'sthat since investment decisions are ultimately shaped at the state level, governments should focus on institutional reforms, regulatory predictability, better infrastructure, and wider dissemination of best practices to create a more balanced investment climate that supports manufacturing, exports and employment.

second editorial argues that fragmented regulation, limited enforcement capacity and weak coordination between the Centre and states have undermined food administration. Strengthening institutional capacity, improving inspections and ensuring stricter enforcement are essential to protect consumers and improve food quality standards. Repeated action by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India against food companies underlines the need for a stronger food safety regime. Notices alone are insufficient, with violations involving contamination, misleading labels and expired products requiring meaningful penalties. India's rapidly expanding food sector, rising online grocery sales and growing scrutiny from overseas markets have made effective oversight increasingly important . Thethat fragmented regulation, limited enforcement capacity and weak coordination between the Centre and states have undermined food administration. Strengthening institutional capacity, improving inspections and ensuring stricter enforcement are essential to protect consumers and improve food quality standards.

write Shekhar Aiyar and Rajesh Aggarwal. While tariff cuts improve competitiveness, especially for labour-intensive exports, lasting gains require deeper reforms. India must reduce barriers on intermediate goods to attract global value chains, align regulatory standards, strengthen investment protection, and improve investment facilitation through predictable rules and faster approvals. The authors contend that FTAs should evolve into comprehensive trade and investment partnerships if they are to translate into higher exports, investment, jobs, and manufacturing growth. India's recent free trade agreements (FTAs) with countries such as the United Kingdom and New Zealand are important milestones, but they are only the starting point for expanding trade and investment . While tariff cuts improve competitiveness, especially for labour-intensive exports, lasting gains require deeper reforms. India must reduce barriers on intermediate goods to attract global value chains, align regulatory standards, strengthen investment protection, and improve investment facilitation through predictable rules and faster approvals. The authors contend that FTAs should evolve into comprehensive trade and investment partnerships if they are to translate into higher exports, investment, jobs, and manufacturing growth.

M S Sahoo and Raghav Pandey. While the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) increasingly encourages early intervention, the authors say firms should adopt "resolvability" by maintaining simple ownership structures, transparent records, and ready-to-deploy rescue plans. Such preparedness would preserve enterprise value, improve investor confidence, and facilitate faster restructuring if distress arises. As artificial intelligence accelerates business cycles, companies will have less time to respond to crises, making advance planning essential for survival rather than merely managing failure. Companies should prepare for financial distress before it occurs, drawing inspiration from the concept of living wills recently recognised by the Supreme Court for end-of-life decisions, recommend. While the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) increasingly encourages early intervention, the authors say firms should adopt "resolvability" by maintaining simple ownership structures, transparent records, and ready-to-deploy rescue plans. Such preparedness would preserve enterprise value, improve investor confidence, and facilitate faster restructuring if distress arises. As artificial intelligence accelerates business cycles, companies will have less time to respond to crises, making advance planning essential for survival rather than merely managing failure.