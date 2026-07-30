Best of BS Opinion: States must reduce debt in face of redemption pressures

Hello, and welcome to the Best of BS Opinion, our wrap of the day's Opinion page.

first editorial notes. With outstanding state securities having more than doubled since 2020, elevated borrowing to refinance maturing debt and fund budget deficits is likely to keep borrowing costs high. Reducing deficits will require restraining expenditure, particularly rising subsidy commitments, while strengthening revenue collection through better GST compliance, rationalised stamp duties, and higher own-tax receipts. Healthier state finances would also ease pressure on overall government borrowing, helping lower the cost of capital and support private investment. State governments face mounting refinancing pressure as a large share of their debt comes due over the next few years, making fiscal consolidation increasingly urgent, today's. With outstanding state securities having more than doubled since 2020, elevated borrowing to refinance maturing debt and fund budget deficits is likely to keep borrowing costs high. Reducing deficits will require restraining expenditure, particularly rising subsidy commitments, while strengthening revenue collection through better GST compliance, rationalised stamp duties, and higher own-tax receipts. Healthier state finances would also ease pressure on overall government borrowing, helping lower the cost of capital and support private investment.

says our second editorial. Research, improved seed varieties, mechanisation, climate-resilient technologies, and stronger extension services are already delivering substantial gains in output and farm value. Studies also show that investment in agricultural research generates among the highest returns of any public expenditure, yet funding remains modest compared with spending on subsidies. While income support remains essential, greater and more predictable investment in research, technology transfer, and public-private collaboration is critical to improving resilience, boosting productivity, and safeguarding food security. Long-term growth in Indian agriculture will increasingly depend on higher productivity rather than expanding cultivated land,. Research, improved seed varieties, mechanisation, climate-resilient technologies, and stronger extension services are already delivering substantial gains in output and farm value. Studies also show that investment in agricultural research generates among the highest returns of any public expenditure, yet funding remains modest compared with spending on subsidies. While income support remains essential, greater and more predictable investment in research, technology transfer, and public-private collaboration is critical to improving resilience, boosting productivity, and safeguarding food security.

writes Jayant Sinha. He proposes creating three professionally managed institutions: an asset management agency to monetise land and state enterprises, a permanent endowment to preserve and grow the proceeds, and a state investment fund modelled on the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund. Drawing on examples from Norway, Singapore, Texas, China, and Kerala, Sinha notes that strong governance and disciplined asset management can help states finance infrastructure, attract private capital, and support sustained economic growth without placing additional strain on public finances. Indian states can overcome fiscal constraints by converting underutilised public assets into long-term investment capital,. He proposes creating three professionally managed institutions: an asset management agency to monetise land and state enterprises, a permanent endowment to preserve and grow the proceeds, and a state investment fund modelled on the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund. Drawing on examples from Norway, Singapore, Texas, China, and Kerala, Sinha notes that strong governance and disciplined asset management can help states finance infrastructure, attract private capital, and support sustained economic growth without placing additional strain on public finances.

says Amita Batra. Drawing on the experiences of Asean economies and the European Union, she notes that Chinese investment has often strengthened dependence on Chinese supply chains, displaced local suppliers, and raised concerns over technology transfer, jobs, and economic security. With China also tightening controls on overseas technology sharing, Batra suggests India should weigh the strategic and technological implications of Chinese FDI alongside its potential economic benefits before considering additional policy changes. India's calibrated relaxation of foreign direct investment rules for China-linked capital is prudent, but any further liberalisation should proceed with caution,. Drawing on the experiences of Asean economies and the European Union, she notes that Chinese investment has often strengthened dependence on Chinese supply chains, displaced local suppliers, and raised concerns over technology transfer, jobs, and economic security. With China also tightening controls on overseas technology sharing, Batra suggests India should weigh the strategic and technological implications of Chinese FDI alongside its potential economic benefits before considering additional policy changes.