Best of BS Opinion: Test of system is what it produces, not what it claims

Systems sometimes look more reassuring from a distance. A quality-control regime promises better standards. Artificial intelligence promises efficiency and scale. Democracy promises responsiveness. Domestic investors promise market stability. Wartime secrecy promises national purpose. But the closer you look, the more complicated the picture might become. Rules could create bottlenecks, technology could engender prejudice, politics could ignore public-health emergencies, market narratives could hide segmentation, and patriotic operations could leave behind uncomfortable truths.

“Rethinking quality control”, Our first editorial today, looks at one such system . India’s quality control orders were designed to protect consumers, improve product standards and keep substandard imports out. But the regime has expanded from around 100 products in 2014 to more than 650 categories, covering not only finished goods but also raw materials, components and machinery. The result: Higher compliance costs, delayed imports and supply-chain disruption, especially for MSMEs. The government’s new Transition Facilitation (Quality Control) Order, 2026, offers a risk-based route for some manufacturers, but the editorial argues this is only partial relief. What India needs is a deeper review of the regime, with mandatory orders limited to products affecting consumer health and safety, and industrial inputs governed by transparent, risk-based standards.

“AI’s missing inclusivity”, The second editorial, turns to technology . AI may appear new, but the biases it carries are old. A UN Women study of 133 generative AI systems found that 44 per cent showed gender bias and 26 per cent showed both gender and racial bias. These are not accidental glitches. LLMs often associate women with home and family and men with careers and leadership because they have been trained on societies already marked by inequality. The absence of women in the AI ecosystem deepens the problem: Fewer than 30 per cent of global AI professionals are women, and their share in leadership is even lower. Without gender-responsive governance, human oversight and targeted upskilling, AI risks amplifying discrimination rather than reducing it.

“A failure to cool”, asks Mihir S Sharma’s column,, asks why heat, smog and water quality still do not decide elections in India . Extreme heat kills thousands, reduces labour hours and damages the economy. Winter pollution does similar harm. Yet public health and the local environment remain depoliticised. Heat-action plans, more shade, reflective roofs, public cooling spaces and cleaner air policies are available. The missing ingredient is political pressure.

“DMFs vs FPIs: Beyond the rhetoric” questions another comforting story: That Debashis Basu’squestions another comforting story: That domestic mutual funds have simply offset FPI selling . The aggregate numbers suggest resilience, but the flows are not mirror images. FPIs remain concentrated in large companies, while domestic mutual funds have moved more towards midcap and smallcap stocks. Domestic money may support parts of the market, but it cannot replace the forex that leaves when foreign investors sell.

In his review of Bojan Pancevski’s The Nord Stream Conspiracy, Robert F Worth notes that what began as a spectacular image of sabotage in the Baltic Sea, through investigation, becomes a story of Ukrainian intelligence , German discomfort, energy politics and moral ambiguity.

Across these pieces, the message is clear. The official story is rarely enough. To understand whether a system works, one must look not at what it claims to do, but at what it produces.