What should one trust when the visible signs tell only part of the story? Today’s editorials and columns, in different ways, are about the art of reading the room. The room can sometimes be a battlefield, sometimes a statistics office, an investor meeting, a streaming platform, or the inner world of a political organisation.

“Epic stalemate”, flags the The first editorial,, flags the most brutal misreading . More than 100 days after the US and Israel launched their attack on Iran, the war has achieved none of its stated objectives. Iran has not abandoned its nuclear programme or political allies, despite the killing of its top leaders, large-scale destruction and thousands of deaths. Instead, the conflict has settled into a stalemate. A clearer reading of this war may now lie outside the battlefield: In the Strait of Hormuz, where barely a fraction of normal shipping traffic is moving. Brent crude has crossed $100, petrol prices have risen across much of the world, gas shortages have hurt Indian industry, and higher fertiliser prices threaten food supplies. The war’s objectives remain unmet, but its costs have gone global.

“Gauging price pressures”, turns from The second editorial,, turns from war to measurement . India’s revised wholesale price index (WPI), with 2022-23 as the new base year, and the introduction of producer price indices (PPIs) are attempts to read price pressures more accurately. The new WPI basket expands from 697 to 957 items, includes emerging sectors like solar and wind energy, and improves weighting through the gross value of output. PPIs should help India move closer to global practice by measuring inflation from the producer’s perspective and improving real GDP estimates. But the editorial is careful not to overstate the advance. Large parts of the informal services economy remain outside the frame. A better gauge is useful only if it is kept current and captures what the economy has actually become.

“Reflections from the road” offers another reading. His conversations in the US suggest that Akash Prakash’soffers another reading. His conversations in the US suggest that AI has become the only story global investors want to buy . Hyperscalers are spending hundreds of billions of dollars, semiconductor stocks are driving returns, and corporate earnings are being lifted by the AI capex cycle. But the same conversations also reveal India’s problem: The mood on the country is sombre, even bleak. Investors are worried about the rupee, macro deterioration, weak interest in Indian equities, and whether India’s valuation premium can still be justified.

“Fake plays, music, and video” shows how even Vanita Kohli-Khandekar’s columnshows how even popularity can sometimes become unreadable . Music streaming has created a global market for artists like Diljit Dosanjh and Arijit Singh, but fake plays generated by AI bots now threaten to distort the economics of the business. If fake streams can divert money away from real artists, the play count no longer means what it claims. The risk could soon extend to short videos and micro-dramas, too.

“Inside the mind of the RSS sevak”, her review of Malini Bhattacharjee’s Swayamsevak, Aditi Phadnis spotlights an In, her review of Malini Bhattacharjee’s Swayamsevak, Aditi Phadnis spotlights an insider’s reading of RSS workers through conversations with nine swayamsevaks. The book’s strength, she writes, lies in access, not academic rigour. It reveals service, discipline, belief and vulnerability, but leaves larger questions about Hindu Rashtra and the organisation’s relationship with the state insufficiently addressed.

The warning across these pieces is not that reality is hidden. It is that reality must be read carefully — through war outcomes, price gauges, investor behaviour, digital metrics and insider accounts — because every room has a story, and every story has omissions.