Best of BS Opinion: The case for keeping UPI free outweighs its infra costs

Hello, and welcome to the Best of BS Opinion, our wrap of the day's Opinion page.

R Jagannathan notes, far outweigh their estimated costs. UPI reduces the need to print and handle cash, improves the traceability of money flows, enables precise payments, and has helped overcome resistance to digital transactions. It also strengthens India’s sovereign payments infrastructure and can cushion local cash shortages. Introducing charges, even selectively, could encourage a return to cash and undermine these gains. For now, he concludes, UPI should be treated as a public good and kept free. The debate over introducing a merchant discount rate for higher-value UPI transactions should extend beyond the immediate question of who pays to maintain the infrastructure . The wider economic and social benefits of free digital payments,, far outweigh their estimated costs. UPI reduces the need to print and handle cash, improves the traceability of money flows, enables precise payments, and has helped overcome resistance to digital transactions. It also strengthens India’s sovereign payments infrastructure and can cushion local cash shortages. Introducing charges, even selectively, could encourage a return to cash and undermine these gains. For now, he concludes, UPI should be treated as a public good and kept free.

Aditi Phadnis examines how shifting alliances, Sikh politics, factionalism and competing political narratives are reshaping the state’s electoral climate. Punjab’s political landscape is becoming increasingly fluid as the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal appear to abandon hopes of reviving their once-formidable alliance. Their separation could further weaken the SAD, traditionally seen as a moderate Sikh political force, while potentially creating space for more militant voices. The BJP, meanwhile, faces limits to its assumptions about consolidating Hindu support in Punjab, where religious identities are more intertwined than elsewhere. AAP has demonstrated its ability to win across these lines and continues to strengthen its position. As the 2027 Assembly election approaches,how shifting alliances, Sikh politics, factionalism and competing political narratives are reshaping the state’s electoral climate.

Shekhar Gupta revisits his extraordinary military record, the circumstances that made him a militant target, and the striking inadequacy of his security after retirement. Drawing on personal encounters and reporting from the period, Gupta asks whether India failed Vaidya twice: first by leaving him vulnerable to assassination, and again by allowing one of its greatest war heroes to fade from public memory. Forty years after General Arun Shridhar Vaidya was assassinated by Khalistani militants, his death passed without official commemoration, raising uncomfortable questions about institutional memory and the state’s duty towards its soldiers. One of only six Indians to receive two Maha Vir Chakras, Vaidya distinguished himself in the 1965 and 1971 wars before becoming Army chief and leading the Army during Operation Bluestar.his extraordinary military record, the circumstances that made him a militant target, and the striking inadequacy of his security after retirement. Drawing on personal encounters and reporting from the period, Gupta asks whether India failed Vaidya twice: first by leaving him vulnerable to assassination, and again by allowing one of its greatest war heroes to fade from public memory.