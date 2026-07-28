Best of BS Opinion: The real meaning of systems lies beneath the surface

Complex systems can be weakened by simple labels. Online versus offline, old industry versus new technology, political connection versus economic revival, exam reform versus social aspiration, tree versus forest — each label captures something, but not enough. The more difficult task is to see the networks beneath: The supply chains, incentives, histories, capacities and emotions that decide whether a policy, market or institution actually works.

Unnecessary division”, applies this lesson to India’s ecommerce policy. The Our first editorial today, “”, applies this lesson to India’s ecommerce policy. The Union government’s recent clarification that no new FDI rules are being planned for ecommerce is welcome, but the larger issue remains unresolved. India’s retail ecosystem has changed too much for policy to be built around rigid divisions between online and offline retail, or foreign-owned and domestic platforms. Quick commerce, marketplaces, dark stores, kirana partnerships and supply-chain investment now overlap in ways the old framework does not fully capture. The editorial argues that India needs a modern ecommerce policy that protects competition and consumers without trying to freeze retail into outdated categories.

Starting anew”, turns to The second editorial, “”, turns to West Bengal’s industrial ambitions . The state’s renewed push for investment comes at a time when political equations with Delhi appear more favourable, and a fresh blueprint is being discussed. But industrial revival cannot rest on political access alone. West Bengal will need to address deeper constraints around land, infrastructure, investor confidence, execution, and the credibility of its policy ecosystem. The test is whether the state can move from announcements to sustained industrial activity.

India’s manufacturing blind spot”, makes the systemic argument most directly. Ajay Srivastava’s column, “”, makes the systemic argument most directly. India’s industrial strategy is heavily focused on frontier sectors like semiconductors, electric vehicles, drones, robotics and artificial intelligence. These are important, but they cannot create an industrial powerhouse by themselves. Manufacturing depends on thousands of mature products — machinery, chemicals, tools, materials, components, industrial inputs and precision equipment — that form the backbone of production. Ignoring this base weakens the larger industrial structure. India cannot build advanced sectors without also strengthening the ordinary but essential layers beneath them.

The cultural meaning of Neet”, shows that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test is not merely an exam-policy question. For many families, especially from lower-income and non-metropolitan backgrounds, Rama Bijapurkar’s column, “”, shows that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test is not merely an exam-policy question. For many families, especially from lower-income and non-metropolitan backgrounds, Neet represents dignity, mobility, security and a route into the professional middle class. Any debate about coaching, fairness, state quotas or exam design must, therefore, recognise the social meaning attached to medical education. The exam is not just a gatekeeping mechanism; it is part of a larger aspiration economy.

India, by root and branch”, Ranjona Banerji’s review of T R Shankar Raman’s ”, Ranjona Banerji’s review of T R Shankar Raman’s The Trees of My Country , extends the theme through ecology and memory. Trees are not just botanical specimens. They carry stories of landscape, migration, use, culture, worship, medicine, livelihoods and belonging.

Systems cannot be understood by labels alone, show these pieces. Their real meaning lies in the roots, networks and relationships beneath the surface.