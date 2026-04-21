Best of BS Opinion: Threat from Claude calls for stronger governance of AI

The release of Anthropic’s Claude Mythos Preview (CMP) marks a critical shift toward autonomous AI capable of auditing software systems for vulnerabilities at an unprecedented scale, notes our first editorial . It could one day also be deployed to exploit such “zero-day” vulnerabilities at an unprecedented scale. Recognising the risk, and acknowledging CMP was too dangerous for general release, Anthropic has restricted access via Project Glasswing, signalling that advanced AI warrants stringent governance similar to aviation or nuclear industries. The future of cybersecurity will be dominated by AI-managed defense and attack, requiring a move from "beta" software releases toward rigorous, proactive testing and certification. Structures must be built to ensure the regulation of such models before they start being deployed at scale.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has introduced a 5 per cent supernumerary quota for the wards of its staff, effective from the 2026-27 academic session, treating academic placements as a staff perk. While designed to compensate for suboptimal working conditions, this policy raises concerns around equity in an education system where quality places are scarce and highly competitive, says our second editorial . Critics argue that instead of implementing such quotas, the government should focus on raising faculty compensation and improving infrastructure to foster a more equitable, high-quality educational environment. It would better for the university to expand capacity and offer more regular seats for those seeking admission on the “merit-cum-means” scholarships — of which JNU has an honourable record.

India is navigating a challenging macroeconomic environment characterised by persistent external deficits, heavy offshore currency speculation, and significant fiscal pressures despite holding substantial foreign currency reserves. In his column, Ananth Narayan points out that while current policy efforts focus on managing volatility and mitigating risks from global geopolitical conflicts, long-term stability requires shifting toward market-determined interest rates and reforming the tax framework to encourage investment. India’s source-based capital gains tax and withholding framework is an irritant for foreign investors, making it a global outlier. India should move to a residence-based model for capital gains tax, like other major markets have.

The Indian rupee's depreciation reflects necessary market adjustments to a projected $80 billion current account deficit exacerbated by external factors, rather than inherent economic weakness, writes Rajeswari Sengupta . Allowing the rupee to depreciate acts as a shock absorber by boosting exports, reducing import demand, and attracting foreign capital through cheaper asset pricing. The Reserve Bank of India's attempts to hold back the rupee risk doing more harm than good — by eroding confidence, fuelling uncertainty, and distorting market signals. This can widen the gap between dollar demand and supply, discourage investment, and complicate economic recovery. Instead, the rupee must be allowed to move freely and perform as the economy's first shock absorber.

In What It Means to Be a Hindu Today, Rajmohan Gandhi explores the evolution of Hinduism from an open-ended philosophy into a faith sometimes marked by modern, rigid interpretations, writes Arundhuti Dasgupta in her review . Gandhi questions the popular understanding of religiosity and sets ideas of faith and divinity within a framework of values and relationships. The book also examines the tension between the religion's historical, non-prescriptive roots and contemporary manifestations, ultimately offering a personal, meditative guide on navigating faith in the modern world.

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