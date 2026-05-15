Best of BS Opinion: Time to treat gold as a structural factor in economy
Today's BS Opinion wrap looks at gold imports and forex pressures, judicial infrastructure gaps, financing the Viksit Bharat dream, coal gasification, and Japan's wartime history
Tanmaya Nanda New Delhi
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Hello, and welcome to Best of BS Opinion, our wrap of the day's Opinion page. Gold is rapidly emerging as the second villain of the piece, after crude, as far as India's foreign exchange reserves are concerned. The government has moved swiftly to restrict imports on gold and silver from 6 per cent to 15. This is understandable, given that Indians are among the biggest consumers of the yellow metal, which itself is the second-largest component in the country's import basket. While the hikes are expected to temper demand, the downside is that they might give a fillip to smuggling. In terms of overall policy framework, notes our first editorial, it is time for the Indian government to treat gold import as a structural factor and address it to the extent possible over time. With 55 million pending cases, the Achilles' heel of India's judicial system is this massive backlog. While a shortage of manpower is the usual suspect for this sorry state of affairs, the other, lesser-known culprit is basic infrastructure, points out our second editorial. Among lower courts, which account for 85 per cent of pendency, less than half have video-conferencing facilities, and fewer than a third provide judges with a computer terminal. Many courts lack basic facilities such as toilets and drinking water. Tribunals, which are supposed to fast-track hearings, are no better. While Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s move to constitute a Judicial Infrastructure Advisory Committee to assess nationwide requirements is well meant, it will have its work cut out, given the many gaps in the system. Fixing the problem will need systemic reform and more spending on infra, less politicisation in appointments, and states contributing their allocated share in full towards judicial infra development. India has high hopes for 2047, by when it aims to become a developed nation, or Vikshit Bharat, per Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stated goal. However, that ambition rests on a fragile arithmetic, says KP Krishnan. Achieving high-income status will need annual GDP growth of roughly 9 per cent, which will call for investment levels far beyond India’s domestic savings capacity. The resulting financing gap is estimated at almost 15 per cent of GDP, making voluminous foreign capital inflows unavoidable. To be able to attract that capital, India will have to dismantle capital controls, deepen debt markets, improve macroeconomic credibility, and deliver a predictable regulatory environment. Without institutional certainty and openness to global capital, he argues, the Viksit Bharat dream will remain just that. Vinayak Chatterjee argues that coal gasification could recast India’s vast coal reserves from being just a power source into a strategic industrial asset. By converting coal into syngas, India could produce fertilisers, methanol, steel inputs, hydrogen, and synthetic fuels domestically, reducing exposure to risk-loaded and expensive imports of oil, ammonia, and LNG. Estimates suggest a scaled gasification programme could reduce imports by $15 billion annually and generate savings of Rs 60,000 crore-Rs 90,000 crore through domestic fertiliser and chemical production. Government incentives, public-private partnerships, and projects worth more than Rs 85,000 crore are building momentum behind the sector; the government earlier this week announced a Rs 37,500 crore scheme to boost coal gasification. However, gasification remains capital-intensive and vulnerable to commodity cycles. What India needs is a sustained policy commitment, like China, for long-term energy and industrial security. Reviewing Stewart Binns’ Japan’s War: Hirohito’s Holy War Against the West, Amritesh Mukherjee writes that the book is less a military history than a study of imperial hubris and collective ruin. Drawing on diaries, letters, and oral testimony, Binns reconstructs how Japan’s belief in divine destiny and racial mission propelled it towards catastrophic war. Mukherjee highlights the book’s focus on ordinary lives consumed by ideological fervour, from emperor worship to wartime brutality. He contends that the account resonates powerfully in an age of renewed nationalism and geopolitical conflict, ultimately presenting war not as glory, but as civilisational self-destruction.
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Topics : Gold import duty Zero-duty gold imports Gold Silver imports Silver Gold Prices gold and silver prices Judicial backlog Indian Judiciary judicial infrastructure Foreign capital inflows Coal LNG Fertiliser Japan
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First Published: May 15 2026 | 6:15 AM IST