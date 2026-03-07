Best of BS Opinion: War in West Asia and the risks India cannot ignore
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
Writing on the strategic fallout of the widening conflict in West Asia, Shyam Saran warns that the US-Israeli strike on Iran, which reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials, could destabilise West Asia in ways that directly affect India. He argues that New Delhi may have underestimated Iran’s resilience and assumed that the regime would collapse quickly. Saran notes that instability in the region puts India’s energy security at risk and could endanger the nine million Indians living in Gulf countries. He also cautions against joining Israel’s proposed “Hexagonal Alliance”, arguing that India’s priority should be preserving stability in Iran rather than aligning in new geopolitical blocs.
Mihir S Sharma shifts the focus to how recent wars are changing assumptions about military power. Conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia, he argues, show that advanced technology alone cannot determine outcomes. Western air defence systems such as Patriot or NASAMS interceptors cost millions of dollars per use, while cheaper drones and missiles can be produced in far larger numbers. Russia’s use of Iran-designed Shahed drones and Iran’s own expanding drone arsenal demonstrate how inexpensive weapons can strain even sophisticated defence networks. For countries preparing for potential conflicts, including those in East Asia, the lesson is that industrial capacity and the ability to produce large volumes of weapons may matter as much as technological advantage.
Meanwhile, Devangshu Datta examines the economic risks created by these tensions, particularly disruptions to global energy supply. He notes that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of the world’s oil and gas flows, has already halted LNG production in Qatar and driven energy prices sharply higher. For India, which depends heavily on imports passing through the strait, the situation is especially precarious. Strategic petroleum reserves may cover only a few weeks of demand, and even a small supply deficit could send prices surging further, with major consequences for inflation, subsidies and the broader economy.
Finally, Shekhar Gupta approaches the issue through the lens of diplomacy, focusing on Donald Trump’s approach to allies and partners. He argues that Trump often adopts a confrontational tone with friendly governments, knowing they rely on the United States for security or economic ties. Recent tensions surrounding the US Navy sinking the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena have reinforced this pattern. Gupta suggests India’s response has been cautious: PM Modi has avoided public confrontation while quietly strengthening ties with other partners such as Israel, the UAE and Canada. The broader lesson, he concludes, is that India must navigate this environment with realism by strengthening its economy, defence capability and domestic political consensus.
First Published: Mar 07 2026 | 6:16 AM IST