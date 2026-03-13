Best of BS Opinion: Water systems, motorsport reform and global risks
The government’s decision to extend and restructure the Jal Jeevan Mission until 2028 marks an attempt to move rural water supply beyond simply installing tap connections. The next phase focuses on reliability, monitoring and local accountability. As our first editorial highlights, a digital platform called Sujalam Bharat will map water systems from source to household, while gram panchayats and village water committees are expected to take on greater responsibility for operation and maintenance. Yet challenges remain. Supply is irregular in many areas, infrastructure maintenance is uneven and groundwater depletion threatens long-term sustainability.
Meanwhile, our second editorial notes that the new Formula 1 season has opened with sweeping regulatory changes that reshape both the design and the environmental footprint of the sport. The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile’s 2026 rules introduce lighter cars, limit earlier ground-effect aerodynamics and expand the role of active aerodynamics during races. Even more significant is the change in energy balance, with power now split roughly equally between internal combustion and electric energy. These steps are part of Formula 1’s wider push toward net-zero emissions by 2030, though questions remain about whether sustainability goals can be achieved without reducing speed and spectacle.
Writing on the Iran conflict, T T Ram Mohan notes that the war has produced far greater uncertainty than early predictions suggested. Despite targeted strikes and leadership losses, the Iranian government has remained intact and has rejected demands for surrender. Washington’s objectives also remain unclear, ranging from dismantling Iran’s nuclear programme to weakening its regional influence or even forcing regime change. With neither side appearing eager for a quick settlement, the conflict is already affecting energy markets. Oil prices have risen sharply after threats to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a route vital to global energy supplies.
Vanita Kohli Khandekar argues that filmmakers are being pushed to rethink storytelling as audiences confront an unprecedented abundance of digital content. With hundreds of television channels, streaming platforms and vast quantities of online video competing for attention, viewers move rapidly between formats. Recent movies and shows illustrate how creators are experimenting with fragmented narratives, visual experimentation and chapter-style storytelling. The challenge now, she writes, is not simply telling new stories but developing a narrative style suited to audiences shaped by constant digital consumption.
Finally, Arushi Bhaskar reviews Rohit Saran’s 100 Ways to See India, a book that attempts to translate complex data into accessible insights about the country. Organised as short, visually rich chapters, it allows readers to explore statistics on topics ranging from migration and food habits to taxation and district boundaries. While the format makes the material easy to navigate, the absence of a continuous narrative can feel abrupt when read sequentially, Bhaskar notes. The book nevertheless highlights how thoughtful interpretation of numbers can illuminate India’s social and economic transformation while also underlining the need for stronger local governance.
First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 6:31 AM IST