Best of BS Opinion: Weather risks, state finances and Trump's economics
Today's opinions examine monsoon uncertainty, RBI's NBFC framework, worsening state finances, Donald Trump's economic approach and the future of modern feminism
Tanmaya Nanda New Delhi
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Hello, and welcome to the Best of BS Opinion, our wrap of the day's Opinion page. The Reserve Bank of India’s latest framework for upper-layer non-banking finance companies signals a firmer regulatory push towards greater transparency and market discipline among large corporate groups. By retaining the asset threshold at Rs 1 trillion and requiring qualifying entities to pursue stock market listing, the rules are expected to influence the future structure of major conglomerates. Today's first editorial notes that this could prove particularly consequential for Tata Sons, whose proposed listing has become entangled in competing shareholder interests and governance debates. Public listing could improve accountability, reduce internal friction, and support long-term capital requirements. The uneven start to the southwest monsoon and the possible strengthening of El Nino conditions require close monitoring, though concern should not yet turn into alarm. Weak rainfall could affect kharif sowing, rural incomes, inflation, and broader economic activity given agriculture’s continuing importance to employment and demand. Indeed, the Reserve Bank of India’s latest monthly bulletin flagged an adverse southwest monsoon as one of the principal domestic risks to both growth and inflation. While stronger food stocks and improved global supply conditions provide a degree of protection, today's second editorial stresses that climate change is making rainfall distribution more unpredictable and disruptive. Consequently, long-term resilience will depend on better forecasting, adaptive agriculture, water conservation, and stronger resource management systems. Fresh fiscal assessments in Kerala and Tamil Nadu highlight a broader deterioration in state finances rather than isolated state-specific problems. Rising committed expenditure on salaries, pensions and interest payments has squeezed room for capital spending, while growth in own tax revenues has weakened. Across states, post-pandemic revenue recovery has faded and more governments are increasingly using borrowing to finance current expenditure rather than investment. R Kavita Rao argues that fiscal consolidation is returning as a policy necessity through revenue augmentation and expenditure restructuring. As a result, expanding welfare commitments require a clearer framework to ensure long-term fiscal sustainability. Joseph E Stiglitz argues that Donald Trump’s economic approach departs sharply from the rules-based capitalism traditionally associated with the United States and instead resembles state capitalism - rather, crony capitalism - seen in countries such as China and Russia. Pointing to reported government pressure on artificial intelligence firms and transactional interventions involving technology companies, the Nobel laureate contends that political favouritism is replacing transparent market institutions. Rather than sharing economic gains through conventional taxation, the administration is accused of using discretionary influence over private firms. Such practices weaken competition, undermine institutional trust, damage long-term prosperity, and push the US towards oligarchic capitalism. In her review, Neha Kirpal presents Feminism for a World on Fire by Natasha Walter as a forceful argument that women’s rights are increasingly threatened by authoritarian politics, online misogyny, consumer culture, and environmental breakdown. Drawing on stories of women’s resistance across countries and movements, Walter rejects narratives of individual resilience and instead emphasises collective action and transnational solidarity, arguing that digital platforms and market logic have diluted feminism’s transformative ambitions while intensifying pressures on women. The book comes an urgent appeal for an inclusive feminism grounded in justice, community, and structural change.
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Topics : Inflation Donald Trump southwest monsoon El Nino RBI economic growth Kerala Assembly elections Tamil Nadu elections state finances State fiscal deficits Feminism crony capitalism
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First Published: Jun 26 2026 | 6:15 AM IST