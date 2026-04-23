Best of BS Opinion: West Asia ceasefire welcome, but road ahead unclear

Hello and welcome to Best of BS Opinion, our daily wrap of the day's Opinion page.

The extension of the US–Iran ceasefire signals waning appetite for war across West Asia, yet Washington’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz clouds the outlook. By interdicting Iranian shipping beyond the Gulf, the US is testing maritime norms while betting that domestics fissures will force Tehran into concessions. That assumption looks thin, argues our first editorial . If the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is eclipsing civilian authority, scope for compromise on enrichment and regional proxies narrows further, especially absent movement in Israel–Lebanon talks. The blockade will squeeze Iran’s trade, but years of sanctions and oil revenues provide a buffer, and public resolve may harden. The global costs are immediate: disrupted supply chains, higher oil prices, and weaker growth. Asia, dependent on Gulf energy, is most exposed, while China tensions risk deepening.

A new artificial intelligence platform developed by Amazon Web Services, Boston Consulting Group, and Merck aims to address one of drug development’s most persistent bottlenecks: clinical trials. While AI has sharply accelerated early-stage discovery, trials remain slow, costly and failure-prone. Tools such as Amazon Bio Discovery promise efficiencies in site selection, data validation and workflow execution, potentially reducing timelines and costs. However, fragmented health data, regulatory divergence and risks of algorithmic bias constrain broader adoption, points out our second editorial . Without interoperable systems, AI models risk drawing on incomplete datasets, while uneven global access may exclude lower-income regions from participation. Realising AI’s promise will require coordinated reforms - robust, secure data infrastructure across institutions, clear governance standards, and more inclusive trial design - to ensure technological gains translate into equitable and scalable healthcare outcomes.

Amit Kapoor argues that India’s urban income gains, while impressive, are increasingly uneven in their distribution. Since 2017-18, city incomes have outpaced rural growth across the spectrum, widening already large gaps. Within cities, too, inequality is rising, with top earners pulling further away from the median despite gains at the lower end. The divergence reflects not a failure of urban growth, but limits in how far its benefits travel. Infrastructure gaps, skewed municipal spending, and persistently high urban unemployment—especially among women—constrain broader participation. Cities generate opportunity, but access remains uneven and uncertain. The policy challenge is to deepen inclusion: extend gains to rural India and ensure urban growth is more widely shared among those on the margins.

M S Sahoo and Raghav Pandey examine how regulators should define 'fit and proper' standards across professions. Recent moves by the Supreme Court of India, Securities and Exchange Board of India, and proposed company law reforms highlight a shift from blanket exclusions to more calibrated assessments. The authors argue that fiduciary roles justify gatekeeping, but caution against disqualification based solely on pending criminal cases, given constitutional protections and delays in justice. Instead, they advocate a proportionate, context-sensitive framework assessing integrity, competence, and independence. Comparative models in the UK and US favour case-by-case evaluation over rigid rules. The challenge is to design systems that preserve trust while safeguarding fairness, due process, and the right to practise a profession.