Best of BS Opinion: West Asia risks, RBI stance, AI, GDP debate
From West Asia tensions and RBI policy signals to AI in drug trials, fiscal risks, GDP debates and India-China strategy, today's BS Opinion offers a wide-ranging view of key economic and geopolitical
Tanmaya Nanda New Delhi
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Hello, and welcome to Best of BS Opinion, our daily wrap of the day's Opinion page.
As a fragile ceasefire between Iran, the United States and Israel nears expiry, prospects for a durable resolution remain uncertain despite continued dialogue. Recent talks have made little progress, while Washington’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has heightened risks. For India, the stakes are considerable, given its reliance on West Asia for energy, remittances and trade, notes our first editorial. The Reserve Bank of India’s policy stance, as outlined by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, reflects a preference for limited intervention to curb currency volatility, alongside tolerance for gradual rupee depreciation amid external imbalances. Yet risks are building. Higher crude prices have not fully fed into inflation, but a prolonged conflict could trigger broader price pressures and dampen growth, testing policy resilience. A rule-based monetary policy and clear communication from the central bank can be effective in this regard. The visit of South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung to India underscores both the depth and underperformance of the partnership between the two nations. While Samsung symbolises Seoul’s role in India’s manufacturing rise, particularly in electronics, there remains significant untapped potential in industries like semiconductors, steel, and shipbuilding, notes our second editorial. South Korea’s technological expertise positions it as a critical partner in advancing India’s industrial ambitions and supply chain resilience. Strategically, cooperation extends beyond economics. Seoul’s evolving foreign policy, marked by greater defence exports and Indo-Pacific engagement, aligns with India’s priorities. Both nations share an interest in reducing dependence on China-dominated supply chains and ensuring maritime resilience. Ultimately, a stronger partnership reflects a shared imperative: securing a stable Indo-Pacific amid shifting global uncertainties.
The ongoing conflict in West Asia poses a significant macroeconomic shock to India, exposing vulnerabilities rooted in its dependence on imported energy, constrained fiscal space and a fragile external balance. While the government has temporarily cushioned the immediate impact by cutting excise duties on fuel, such measures are fiscally costly and unlikely to offset sustained global price pressures. This necessitates a recalibration of fiscal strategy, writes AK Bhattacharya in his column. The Centre’s consolidation path - targeting lower deficits and debt ratios - will likely need revision as subsidy burdens rise, particularly on fertilisers, and as revenues come under strain. Slower growth would further weaken tax collections and corporate performance, especially if disruptions deepen in the MSME sector. External risks are also intensifying: A widening current account deficit, coupled with declining foreign investment inflows and vulnerable remittance streams, compounds the challenge. With additional uncertainties such as a weaker monsoon due to EL Nino, the government will need to reassess its macroeconomic assumptions and prepare for a more difficult adjustment path. Debate over India’s GDP figures - covering methods, revisions and interpretation - reflects a deeper challenge: measuring an economy that is inherently uneven and regionally concentrated. While national accounts can reconcile disparate signals into a coherent whole, this coherence breaks down at finer geographic levels, argues Nikita Kwatra. India’s statistical architecture is strongest at national and state levels, where these limitations can be smoothed over. At finer spatial levels, it often falls back on proxy-based allocations and top-down assumptions. These methods produce neat numbers, but often miss underlying spatial dynamics. Although new data sources, such as GST filings and satellite imagery, offer greater visibility, they provide only partial traces rather than definitive measures of economic activity. The core challenge, therefore, is interpretative rather than purely statistical. The choice, then, is not between precision and approximation, but between developing a more grounded understanding of local economic change or continuing to plan with only partial visibility. In Taming the Dragon: A Manifesto for a New Modus Vivendi with China, edited by Manoj Kewalramani, the contributors seek to offer a prescriptive guide to navigating India–China relations in a fraught post-Galwan landscape. In her review of this collection of essays, Gunjan Singh says the volume succeeds in clearly diagnosing the structural drivers of Sino-Indian rivalry - political mistrust, economic imbalance, and an enduring power asymmetry - while situating them within a broader geopolitical context. Where the book falters, however, is in its central promise of actionable insight. Its policy recommendations, which include renewed confidence-building measures to enhanced domestic capacity, are familiar and largely unoriginal. The analysis underscores the persistence of a “structural deficit of mutual assurance”, yet offers limited clarity on how to bridge it. Ultimately, the book reinforces a well-established conclusion: India’s strategic leverage hinges on strengthening its own economic and military capabilities.
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Topics : Fiscal Deficit Artificial intelligence Israel Iran Conflict West Asia Energy LPG Rupee currency market Indian monsoon El Nino healthcare RBI India inflation India China tension
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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 6:15 AM IST