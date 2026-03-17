Best of BS Opinion: West Asia war, rupee depreciation & RBI's policy tone

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first editorial, is the One aspect of modern warfare that has become clear during the ongoing conflict in West Asia, says our second editorial, is the technological development that has made the West's armory more lethal. But as has been seen in the Ukraine war, too, enough scale for smaller, cheaper munitions - such as Iran's Shahed drones - can counter-balance multi-million defence systems. This Nitin Desai. The main medium-term challenge it will face is the US becoming a global bully, which means it can no longer count on strengthening of relations; instead, it must be prepared to face a sudden deterioration driven by a mercurial Donald Trump. To counter this, India must be ready to join a coalition of middle power nations through trade agreements that can cut its dependence on the US, and perhaps even China. This will also boost its manufactured goods exports that will maintain its export earnings. More important, given the world's dependence on energy supplies from West Asia, middle-level nations can use their power to restrict the scale of the current conflict's expansion and to become a neutralising, war-reduction force. The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI)'s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will announce its next policy in less than a month from now. This one will be particularly critical, given the ongoing conflict in West Asia as well as the new base to be used for inflation targeting. Even if the rate remains unchanged, the Rajeshwari Sengupta. The central bank's clarity will be key: When such communication becomes complex or ambiguous, market volatility tends to rise. This becomes even more important in a time of uncertainty, when investors and firms struggle to form clear expectations about the economic outlook. On April 9, clarity of communication will matter as much as the policy decision itself. There is hardly an Indian or Indian-origin entrepreneur either here or in the US who is unfamiliar with Kanwal Rekhi, the founder of 'The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) that soon became a global body to mentor Indian start-up founders, help them find markets and business models, even funding. Prosenjit Datta, is remarkable both for its subject as well as the picture it paints of the US, its strengths and weaknesses as seen through the eyes of the first wave of talented Indian entrepreneurs, and the digital technology revolution. With the West Asia conflict now in its third week, and continuing with no off-ramp in sight for either side, Iran is raising the cost of the war, both for the US and its allies as well as the rest of the world with its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz. India is significantly exposed to this, given it imports a bulk of its energy imports from the region. The government has announced a Rs 1 trillion economic stabilisation fund to offset global headwinds but it will be loath to raise fuel and fertiliser price. This will exert fiscal pressure on its finances. One of the main problems in India’s policy management, notes our, is the lack of policy space to deal with uncertainty because it usually runs a high fiscal deficit. There will also be knock-on effects on the external account. Instead of using its forex reserves to defend the rupee, the rupee should be allowed to depreciate in an orderly way.One aspect of modern warfare that has become clear during the ongoing conflict in West Asia, says our, is the technological development that has made the West's armory more lethal. But as has been seen in the Ukraine war, too, enough scale for smaller, cheaper munitions - such as Iran's Shahed drones - can counter-balance multi-million defence systems. This imbalance in cost means that war is now easier to fight on the offensive , and that even less advanced nations can pack a punch. The Indian military establishment must quickly internalise these lessons as well, especially given its experience during Operation Sindoor. There is also an opportunity here for the indigenous defence industry and start-ups - beyond demand from the Indian military - in terms of a commercial and export opportunity. India faces an unprecedented economic and diplomatic challenge in both the short and medium terms, thanks to the changes underway in the global geopolitical system, writes. The main medium-term challenge it will face is the US becoming a global bully, which means it can no longer count on strengthening of relations; instead, it must be prepared to face a sudden deterioration driven by a mercurial Donald Trump. To counter this, India must be ready to join a coalition of middle power nations through trade agreements that can cut its dependence on the US, and perhaps even China. This will also boost its manufactured goods exports that will maintain its export earnings. More important, given the world's dependence on energy supplies from West Asia, middle-level nations can use their power to restrict the scale of the current conflict's expansion and to become a neutralising, war-reduction force.The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI)'s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will announce its next policy in less than a month from now. This one will be particularly critical, given the ongoing conflict in West Asia as well as the new base to be used for inflation targeting. Even if the rate remains unchanged, the RBI's communication of its guidance will be critical in calming financial markets, writes. The central bank's clarity will be key: When such communication becomes complex or ambiguous, market volatility tends to rise. This becomes even more important in a time of uncertainty, when investors and firms struggle to form clear expectations about the economic outlook. On April 9, clarity of communication will matter as much as the policy decision itself.There is hardly an Indian or Indian-origin entrepreneur either here or in the US who is unfamiliar with Kanwal Rekhi, the founder of 'The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) that soon became a global body to mentor Indian start-up founders, help them find markets and business models, even funding. In his autobiography, Rekhi, as is his wont. does not sugarcoat events or opinions . While celebrating his wins, he does not try to brush under the carpet his failures or mistakes, or some of his traits that became impediments. Rekhi may have been the right man at the right time in the tech revolution but he also had his share of bad luck. The book, writes, is remarkable both for its subject as well as the picture it paints of the US, its strengths and weaknesses as seen through the eyes of the first wave of talented Indian entrepreneurs, and the digital technology revolution.