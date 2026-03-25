Best of BS Opinion: West Asia war, trade rifts, and India's pharma moment
Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
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US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a five-day pause in strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure offered brief relief, but Iran’s refusal to engage has kept the conflict on edge. India is already seeing supply disruptions, particularly in gas, forcing prioritisation of household consumption over industry. Exports to the Gulf Cooperation Council, valued at $57 billion in 2024-25, are also exposed. Our first editorial notes that India’s fiscal position is tightening as the government absorbs part of the energy price shock, while inflationary pressures build. For the RBI, higher oil prices could widen the current account deficit and complicate external financing, requiring coordinated policy action.
Meanwhile, Indian pharmaceutical companies, as our second editorial notes, are preparing to introduce low-cost generic versions of semaglutide as its patent expires. Firms such as Cipla, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s and Biocon are expected to cut prices sharply, expanding access in a market driven by rising obesity and Type 2 diabetes. However, this opportunity comes with regulatory risks. India’s drug oversight system has faced scrutiny over quality lapses. Counterfeit medicines remain a persistent problem and could even extend to high-demand weight-loss drugs. Misuse is another risk, given the need for medical supervision and India’s culture of easy access to medicines. The editorial argues that strengthening quality control and enforcement will be essential.
A K Bhattacharya writes that the current oil shock reflects a deeper structural issue: India’s growing import dependence. The Indian Basket crude price has risen more sharply than global benchmarks, increasing pressure on refiners and public finances. Over the past decade, moderate prices provided space to reduce dependence, but domestic production declined even as demand rose, pushing import reliance to 90 per cent. Policy reforms, he argues, have delivered limited results, and rising imports of petroleum products highlight gaps in domestic capacity. The crisis underscores the need for a more coherent energy strategy.
Ajay Srivastava assesses that the World Trade Organization’s MC14 is unlikely to produce major outcomes. Divisions persist between developing countries seeking to preserve consensus-based multilateralism and advanced economies pushing smaller, faster agreements. India’s focus remains on safeguarding policy space and aligning with other developing economies. The conference is also expected to reflect the broader drift towards fragmented trade arrangements, with plurilateral deals gaining traction despite resistance. This could gradually weaken the WTO’s centrality, even as members continue to rely on it for baseline rules and dispute management.
Finally, Neha Bhatt reviews Deepta Roy Chakraverti’s Daktarin Jamini Sen, a book which reconstructs the life of one of India’s first generation of women doctors through archival material. It traces her medical training, international career and role in advancing women’s healthcare, while situating her work within the broader history of women’s entry into medicine in colonial India. By combining personal detail with archival depth, the book adds to efforts to recover overlooked figures from India’s medical past.
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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 6:21 AM IST