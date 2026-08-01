Best of BS Opinion: What the Gen Z protests tell us beyond the headlines
Today's Best of BS Opinion examines Gen Z protests, elite alienation, Krishna Byre Gowda's governance record in Karnataka, and the risks of performative brand activism
Tanmaya Nanda New Delhi
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Hello, and welcome to the Best of BS Opinion, our wrap of the day's Opinion page.
R Jagannathan notes that recent protests reflect not merely Gen Z discontent but growing alienation among elites who once backed the Narendra Modi government. He contends that major political movements are typically led by dissatisfied elites rather than the poorest sections, citing examples from anti-corruption, farm law, anti-CAA, and caste-based agitations. While limited educational opportunities, job scarcity, and automation have heightened youth frustration, he says centralised decision-making has also left pro-government elites feeling excluded from power. Jagannathan concludes that widening opportunities and devolving authority to states and local bodies are essential to restore inclusion and sustain the government's support base.
Krishna Byre Gowda has emerged as one of Karnataka's most closely watched ministers through a focus on administrative efficiency, accountability, and urban governance. Aditi Phadnis highlights his efforts to improve Bengaluru's civic management, from reclaiming footpaths and enforcing road quality standards to creating a unified platform for coordination among civic agencies. His record in agriculture, GST negotiations, and pandemic relief has earned praise across political and industry circles. Despite factional tensions within the Congress and a curtailed portfolio, Phadnis suggests Gowda represents a governance-first approach that could strengthen the party's credibility while reshaping Bengaluru's future.
The Gen Z-led protests marked the first sustained public defiance of the Modi government from sections of its own middle and upper-middle-class support base, breaking a long silence among many traditional supporters. Shekhar Gupta contends that while the demonstrations do not signal a political revolution or an imminent threat to the government, they reveal growing voter fatigue, particularly among young aspirational Indians unconvinced by long-term promises. He argues that the BJP's conciliatory response reflected recognition of this emerging discontent. With the next election still years away, both the BJP and the Opposition must decide whether to narrow or widen this political breach.
As protests increasingly become high-profile media events, brands face increasing pressure from consumers, employees, and social media to pick a side. Sandeep Goyal cautions that using demonstrations, particularly political ones, as marketing opportunities often backfires, particularly when companies make token appearances, chase trending causes, or seek publicity instead of offering real support. He argues that brands should participate only when a cause directly relates to their business or when they can provide meaningful assistance without seeking recognition. Consistent, long-term commitment, rather than performative visibility, builds credibility, while authentic social responsibility matters more than presence at protest sites.
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Topics : Narendra Modi CSR NEET UG Gen Z Opposition Indian National Congress Bengaluru Karnataka Marketing brands marketing
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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 6:15 AM IST