Best of BS Opinion: What the Gen Z protests tell us beyond the headlines

Hello, and welcome to the Best of BS Opinion, our wrap of the day's Opinion page.

R Jagannathan notes that recent protests reflect that recent protests reflect not merely Gen Z discontent but growing alienation among elites who once backed the Narendra Modi government. He contends that major political movements are typically led by dissatisfied elites rather than the poorest sections, citing examples from anti-corruption, farm law, anti-CAA, and caste-based agitations. While limited educational opportunities, job scarcity, and automation have heightened youth frustration, he says centralised decision-making has also left pro-government elites feeling excluded from power. Jagannathan concludes that widening opportunities and devolving authority to states and local bodies are essential to restore inclusion and sustain the government's support base.

Aditi Phadnis highlights his efforts to improve Bengaluru's civic management, from reclaiming footpaths and enforcing road quality standards to creating a unified platform for coordination among civic agencies. His record in agriculture, GST negotiations, and pandemic relief has earned praise across political and industry circles. Despite factional tensions within the Congress and a curtailed portfolio, Phadnis suggests Gowda represents a governance-first approach that could strengthen the party's credibility while reshaping Bengaluru's future. Krishna Byre Gowda has emerged as one of Karnataka's most closely watched ministers through a focus on administrative efficiency, accountability, and urban governance.his efforts to improve Bengaluru's civic management, from reclaiming footpaths and enforcing road quality standards to creating a unified platform for coordination among civic agencies. His record in agriculture, GST negotiations, and pandemic relief has earned praise across political and industry circles. Despite factional tensions within the Congress and a curtailed portfolio, Phadnis suggests Gowda represents a governance-first approach that could strengthen the party's credibility while reshaping Bengaluru's future.

Shekhar Gupta contends that while the demonstrations do not signal a political revolution or an imminent threat to the government, they reveal growing voter fatigue, particularly among young aspirational Indians unconvinced by long-term promises. He argues that the BJP's conciliatory response reflected recognition of this emerging discontent. With the next election still years away, both the BJP and the Opposition must decide whether to narrow or widen this political breach. The Gen Z-led protests marked the first sustained public defiance of the Modi government from sections of its own middle and upper-middle-class support base, breaking a long silence among many traditional supporters that while the demonstrations do not signal a political revolution or an imminent threat to the government, they reveal growing voter fatigue, particularly among young aspirational Indians unconvinced by long-term promises. He argues that the BJP's conciliatory response reflected recognition of this emerging discontent. With the next election still years away, both the BJP and the Opposition must decide whether to narrow or widen this political breach.