Best of BS Opinion: Why India must leave retrospective taxes behind

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India needs to end the uncertainty created by retrospective tax and policy actions,. The recent Supreme Court ruling against online gaming platforms in a GST dispute may help the government recover large past dues, but Bhandari argues that such retrospective action damages the investment climate. Businesses already operate in a complex regulatory environment, with grey areas across taxes, fees, royalties and compliance. If firms fear that any part of government can reopen past decisions years later, they will price that risk into investments or avoid projects altogether.