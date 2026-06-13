Best of BS Opinion: Why PM Modi must leave the past behind and look ahead
From China's bid to expand the renminbi's global role to India's data centre boom, Narendra Modi's next challenges and Pope Leo XIV's views on AI, here's the best of BS Opinion
Tanmaya Nanda New Delhi
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Hello, and welcome to Best of BS Opinion, our wrap of the day's Opinion page.
China’s long-running effort to internationalise the renminbi has gained momentum as confidence in the US-led financial order weakens, notes Shyam Saran. Mounting American debt, policy unpredictability, sanctions, and the use of trade and finance as geopolitical tools are encouraging countries to seek alternatives. China has expanded RMB settlement in trade, opened bond and equity markets, built payment infrastructure outside dollar channels, and promoted digital currency mechanisms. Crucially, Beijing is not seeking immediate replacement of the dollar, but offering risk diversification without full capital convertibility. The result could reshape global finance and reinforce China’s geopolitical influence.
Devangshu Datta argues that India’s data centre expansion remains one of the few investment stories insulated from wider economic uncertainty and energy disruption. Driven by smartphone usage, data sovereignty rules, and AI ambitions, the sector is attracting billions in investment and creating opportunities across equipment, construction, and skilled employment. Yet the buildout carries serious environmental costs. Data centres consume vast amounts of power and water, while backup systems add to pollution concerns. Drawing on growing public resistance abroad, Datta argues that India must embed sustainability into policy and design or risk undermining the sector’s long-term viability.
As he becomes India’s longest continuously serving elected prime minister, Narendra Modi must shift his focus from comparisons with past leaders to the challenges of his own era, writes Shekhar Gupta. Five tests lie ahead for the Indian PM: building a legacy independent of anti-Nehru politics, navigating an unpredictable US under Donald Trump, strengthening defence preparedness amid regional tensions, reviving economic reform by reducing the government's role in business, and managing succession pressures within the BJP. With almost three full terms behind him, Modi’s record now provides its own benchmark, and future success will depend on adaptation rather than historical contrast.
Michael R. Strain writes on how Pope Leo XIV’s encyclical on AI usefully redirects debate from technological capability to human dignity. While acknowledging disagreements over theology, economics, and regulation, Strain endorses the Pope’s central claim that AI lacks consciousness, moral judgement, and genuine understanding despite its ability to simulate them. The Pontiff rejects assertions that current systems display introspection or emotional states, and stresses the distinction between statistical pattern recognition and human cognition. Although the Pope underplays AI’s economic and social benefits, Strain argues that technological progress should remain subordinate to human flourishing and the common good.
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Topics : Narendra Modi Artificial intelligence Donald Trump Renminbi Dollar Global Trade Jawaharlal Nehru Data centre Sustainability Israel Iran Conflict
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First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 6:15 AM IST