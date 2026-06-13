Best of BS Opinion: Why PM Modi must leave the past behind and look ahead

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notes Shyam Saran. Mounting American debt, policy unpredictability, sanctions, and the use of trade and finance as geopolitical tools are encouraging countries to seek alternatives. China has expanded RMB settlement in trade, opened bond and equity markets, built payment infrastructure outside dollar channels, and promoted digital currency mechanisms. Crucially, Beijing is not seeking immediate replacement of the dollar, but offering risk diversification without full capital convertibility. The result could reshape global finance and reinforce China’s geopolitical influence. China’s long-running effort to internationalise the renminbi has gained momentum as confidence in the US-led financial order weakens,. Mounting American debt, policy unpredictability, sanctions, and the use of trade and finance as geopolitical tools are encouraging countries to seek alternatives. China has expanded RMB settlement in trade, opened bond and equity markets, built payment infrastructure outside dollar channels, and promoted digital currency mechanisms. Crucially, Beijing is not seeking immediate replacement of the dollar, but offering risk diversification without full capital convertibility. The result could reshape global finance and reinforce China’s geopolitical influence.

Devangshu Datta argues that that India’s data centre expansion remains one of the few investment stories insulated from wider economic uncertainty and energy disruption. Driven by smartphone usage, data sovereignty rules, and AI ambitions, the sector is attracting billions in investment and creating opportunities across equipment, construction, and skilled employment. Yet the buildout carries serious environmental costs. Data centres consume vast amounts of power and water, while backup systems add to pollution concerns. Drawing on growing public resistance abroad, Datta argues that India must embed sustainability into policy and design or risk undermining the sector’s long-term viability.

writes Shekhar Gupta. Five tests lie ahead for the Indian PM: building a legacy independent of anti-Nehru politics, navigating an unpredictable US under Donald Trump, strengthening defence preparedness amid regional tensions, reviving economic reform by reducing the government's role in business, and managing succession pressures within the BJP. With almost three full terms behind him, Modi’s record now provides its own benchmark, and future success will depend on adaptation rather than historical contrast. As he becomes India’s longest continuously serving elected prime minister, Narendra Modi must shift his focus from comparisons with past leaders to the challenges of his own era . Five tests lie ahead for the Indian PM: building a legacy independent of anti-Nehru politics, navigating an unpredictable US under Donald Trump, strengthening defence preparedness amid regional tensions, reviving economic reform by reducing the government's role in business, and managing succession pressures within the BJP. With almost three full terms behind him, Modi’s record now provides its own benchmark, and future success will depend on adaptation rather than historical contrast.