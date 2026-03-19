Best of BS Opinion: WTO test, Apple at 50, and doubts over S&P inclusion
Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
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India enters the upcoming WTO ministerial conference in Cameroon at a moment when the trading system is under visible strain, shaped by US unilateralism and geopolitical friction. Our first editorial notes that India’s stance remains defensive — prioritising consensus and non-discrimination while resisting new agenda items until legacy issues are resolved. But this sits uneasily with a WTO that has struggled to deliver outcomes, even as global trade shifts toward supply chains and deeper integration. With plurilateral deals like the Investment Facilitation for Development Agreement gaining traction, India must move toward a more pragmatic, forward-looking strategy.
Meanwhile, Apple’s evolution over 50 years, as our second editorial outlines, reflects both timing and strategic consistency. Founded by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, the company scaled rapidly alongside the rise of personal computing, eventually becoming a $3.7 trillion firm. Its defining strength lies in its tightly integrated ecosystem of hardware, software, and services designed to work seamlessly together. While this closed architecture limits flexibility compared to open systems, it has reinforced premium positioning and user loyalty, with over 2.5 billion active devices sustaining growth.
Shang-Jin Wei examines how firms are added to the S&P 500 and questions the objectivity of the process. While formal criteria exist, they explain only a small share of actual inclusions, with significant discretion exercised by the index committee. He finds that firms obtaining credit ratings from S&P Global are more likely to be included than those rated by Moody’s, raising the possibility of indirect incentives. Behavioural patterns, including firms increasing S&P rating purchases when index openings are expected, reinforce this concern. While S&P denies any conflict, the study argues the patterns are difficult to reconcile with full independence.
Amit Kapoor shifts attention to cities, arguing that India’s urban challenges stem less from infrastructure gaps and more from weak enforcement and civic norms. Despite expanding economic output, daily dysfunction persists because rules lack credibility and compliance is inconsistent. He points to examples like Indore to show that behavioural change is possible when governance improves. The argument is clear, that without stronger institutions and accountability, urban growth will remain uneven.
Finally, Vappala Balachandran reviews Chanakya and Sun Tzu by R. Gopalakrishnan and Nirmala Isaac, a book that highlights two millennia of engagement between India-China through thought, travel, and trade. The authors argue for a calibrated approach that balances competition with cooperation, suggesting India must leverage its position in global trade to shape outcomes. The book also underlines the importance of institutional memory and sustained dialogue in managing a relationship that is as complex as it is consequential, especially as both countries navigate shifting global alignments.
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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 8:18 AM IST