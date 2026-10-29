Best of Opinion: Small exporters need govt support in the face of CBAM

Hello and welcome to Best of Business Standard Opinion, our wrap of the day's editorial page.

Women’s growing participation in apprenticeships is not yet translating into equal access to skilled, better-paid work, the Indian exporters need urgent support to meet the UK and EU carbon-border rules taking effect in 2027, China faces a dangerous convergence of political succession risks, economic slowdown and weakening public finances, Atif Syed’s Aligarh: The City That Outlasted Empires traces the city’s layered history through archival records and overlooked connections. India’s resilient growth needs a financial sector able to channel savings into investment, finance projects of every scale and expand insurance and pensions, today’s first editorial says . The economy grew 7.8 per cent in the first quarter, prompting the IMF to raise its annual forecast to 7 per cent, while banks’ gross non-performing loan ratio has fallen to 1.8 per cent. With global uncertainty affecting capital flows, the editorial urges the BFSI sector to mobilise domestic savings and calls for prompt action on concerns raised by foreign investors.Women’s growing participation in apprenticeships is not yet translating into equal access to skilled, better-paid work, the second editorial cautions . Women made up 29.5 per cent of NAPS apprentices in 2026-27, but only 6 per cent of electricians and 2.6 per cent of fitters; some technical trades had none. Training alone is insufficient: care burdens, unsafe travel, workplace conditions and limited job access constrain employment and advancement. The editorial calls for tracking completion, placements, wages and progression, alongside childcare, safe transport, affordable accommodation and effective grievance systems, so policy measures job quality as well as entry.Indian exporters need urgent support to meet the UK and EU carbon-border rules taking effect in 2027, writes Amita Batra . Although the UK recognises India’s carbon-credit system, many small and medium-sized firms lack the monitoring, verification and documentation needed to claim offsets; default emissions values could leave them facing higher charges. The EU’s more granular rules will also require detailed supply-chain data. Batra calls for product-code mapping, funding for emissions-accounting systems, training for exporters and alignment between Indian and European carbon-measurement frameworks to protect the market access offered by recent trade agreements.China faces a dangerous convergence of political succession risks, economic slowdown and weakening public finances, warn Navneeraj Sharma and Arvind Subramanian . The Communist Party has centralised power under Xi Jinping, while property woes, ageing and external trade pressures cloud growth. Its fiscal model is also strained: personal income tax has averaged just 1.2 per cent of GDP over the past decade, and taxes excluding social insurance fell from 18.4 per cent of GDP in 2012 to 12.6 per cent in 2025. The authors caution that even a gradual erosion of growth and state capacity could trigger another global shock.Atif Syed’s Aligarh: The City That Outlasted Empires traces the city’s layered history through archival records and overlooked connections. Saurabh Sharma appreciates Syed’s research, particularly his account of Aligarh’s French families and the city’s syncretic past, but finds much of the book a dry chronicle that may deter general readers. The early origin stories and chapters linking the past to places still present in the city offer more engaging moments. Sharma says the valuable discoveries needed a stronger narrative to make them more accessible.