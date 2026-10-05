Best of Business Standard Opinion: Intention vs transmission in policy

Policy begins with an intention. Raise interest rates to contain inflation. Build institutions to empower communities. Regulate markets to protect citizens. Value new technologies for the future they may create. But outcomes are produced somewhere between the rule and the result — in the way incentives travel through institutions, how organisations respond, and how people actually behave.

Our first editorial today, “ Policy response ”, looks at the RBI’s decision to raise the repo rate. The move reflects concern about inflation and the need to anchor expectations, but the editorial also stresses that monetary policy does not work through the policy rate alone. Its effectiveness depends on transmission through banks, lending rates, deposit rates, credit demand and financial conditions. A rate increase can signal intent, but the eventual impact on inflation and growth depends on how the wider financial system responds.

The second editorial, “ Price for the future ”, turns to Anthropic’s proposed IPO. The excitement surrounding AI has pushed valuations to extraordinary levels, but the question is whether investors are pricing the future with sufficient discipline. AI companies may eventually generate enormous value, yet they also face heavy capital requirements, intense competition, uncertain business models and rapidly changing technology. The editorial’s caution is that markets must distinguish genuine long-term potential from expectations that have run too far ahead of evidence.

M S Sriram’s column, “ Rethinking rural cooperatives ”, looks at the transmission problem more institutionally. Cooperatives were created to give members collective economic power, but many have become dependent on government, vulnerable to political influence or weak in professional management. Making them genuinely self-governed requires more than changing rules. It needs capable boards, better management, member participation, local accountability and incentives that support autonomy rather than dependence.

Debashis Basu’s column, “ Public policies against the public interest ”, looks at what happens when the gap between intention and implementation becomes especially wide. Policies may be announced in the name of citizens, but bureaucratic incentives, political priorities, poor execution and unintended consequences can leave the public worse off. The test of policy, therefore, is not the rationale offered for it, but the behaviour it produces and the outcomes citizens actually experience.

I feel, therefore I am ”, David Eagleman’s review of Antonio Damasio’s Natural Intelligence & the Logic of Consciousness, evaluates the theme from a very different angle. The book examines consciousness and AI, challenging the idea that intelligence can be understood only as abstract computation. Human perception and awareness emerge from embodied experience, suggesting outcomes depend on the system through which information is processed.

These pieces show that intentions matter, but transmission decides what survives the journey from policy, price or principle to the real world.