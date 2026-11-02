Best of Opinion: Are systems capable of putting capital to productive use?

Money is never neutral. It can finance factories, innovation, credit and public services, or it can chase fashionable bets, prop up weak institutions and reward private access to public power. The question is not simply how much capital is available, but who directs it, under what incentives, and whether the system is capable of putting it to productive use.

Our first editorial today, “ Go beyond banking ”, looks at the architecture through which India finances growth. Banks remain central, but an economy seeking sustained high investment cannot depend overwhelmingly on bank credit. India needs deeper corporate-bond markets, stronger institutional investors, more competition among financial intermediaries and regulation that allows capital to reach productive businesses efficiently. The objective is not to diminish banks, but to build a broader financial system in which different sources of capital can finance different kinds of risk. Growth needs money. It also needs institutions capable of allocating that money well.

The second editorial, “ AI capex boom ”, turns to the extraordinary sums being committed to AI by global technology companies. Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft and Meta are pouring hundreds of billions of dollars into data centres, chips and computing infrastructure. The investment may ultimately underpin a transformative technology, but the scale itself raises a question: Will the returns justify the spending? When there is abundant capital and enormous expectations, investment can run ahead of economic value. The AI boom, therefore, is not only a technology story but also a test of capital discipline.

M S Sriram’s column, “ Time to revisit Narasimham report ”, brings the issue back to Indian banking. More than three decades after the landmark reform agenda, important questions remain around state-owned banks, governance, consolidation, recovery mechanisms, competition and the role of government ownership. The next phase of reform must go beyond repairing balance sheets. Banks need stronger governance and greater operational freedom if they are to allocate credit efficiently rather than merely expand it.

Debashis Basu’s column, “ Yes, blame the state ”, widens the lens. Weak outcomes in areas from public services to infrastructure and regulation often persist not because governments spend too little, but because incentives within the state machinery produce poor allocation and execution. More money cannot compensate indefinitely for weak accountability, distorted incentives or institutions that fail to deliver. Public expenditure creates value only when the system converting money into outcomes works.

How Kushner conducted foreign policy for profit ”, Fintan O’Toole’s review of Matthew Cole’s Princes and Thieves, looks at the most troubling version of capital allocation. The book examines how Jared Kushner’s role in government and his subsequent private financial interests became entangled, raising questions about whether public access and influence were converted into commercial advantage.

Capital can power growth, innovation and public purpose, these pieces show. But money becomes productive only when institutions, incentives and accountability point it in the right direction.