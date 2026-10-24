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Renaming the JD(U) after Nitish Kumar could signal a struggle over succession as his health falters, Marco Rubio’s visit to Reliance’s Jamnagar refinery has prompted suspicion about US motives, but India should see its refining capacity as a strategic asset, India’s public language is shifting from formal, Sanskritised ideals to Gen Z slang that names feelings and invites participation, The “two-and-a-half-front” threat now extends beyond military conflict to domestic unrest, AI-enabled cybercrime and disinformation, job losses and debt-fuelled financial risks, writes R Jagannathan. Citing recent breaches and attacks in India, Europe and Japan, he says India is underestimating how cyber vulnerabilities could magnify economic and political shocks. He urges a cyber alert, stronger prevention and dialogue to ease internal tensions. Jagannathan also calls for an end to the wars driving up living costs, reform of global institutions and compromise between political camps, warning that silencing dissent or romanticising street protests could deepen instability.Renaming the JD(U) after Nitish Kumar could signal a struggle over succession as his health falters, notes Aditi Phadnis . The party’s enduring strength lies in its EBC base, which helped Nitish build coalitions across Bihar’s caste landscape and made him a pivotal ally for the BJP. If those voters move towards Lalu Prasad, the BJP could lose its advantage; keeping the JD(U) intact and in the NDA therefore matters. With leaders divided over the party’s future and Nitish unable to settle the question, the Bihar leader's political legacy remains contested.Marco Rubio’s visit to Reliance’s Jamnagar refinery has prompted suspicion about US motives, but India should see its refining capacity as a strategic asset, argues Shekhar Gupta . The US needs capacity to process Venezuelan heavy crude, moderate fuel prices and serve its political and commercial interests. Meanwhile, India’s Russian oil purchases have not fallen, and are unlikely to. The Jamnagar refinery reflects how Indian entrepreneurs can turn scarce energy resources into global influence. Rather than distrust the Ambanis or reflexively oppose American engagement, India should expand refining and other industries and take pride in its business leaders.India’s public language is shifting from formal, Sanskritised ideals to Gen Z slang that names feelings and invites participation, observes Sandeep Goyal . Words such as “delulu” make self-deception playful and self-aware, while terms like “ick” and “flop era” offer quick labels for experience. Built for speed and remixing online, this vocabulary contrasts with the solemn, top-down language of duty and national schemes. Goyal sees the change as more than fashion: it reflects a move from telling people how to behave to giving them ways to describe how they feel.