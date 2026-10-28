Hello and welcome to Best of Business Standard Opinion, our wrap of the day's editorial page.

The push to expand ethanol fuels and flex-fuel vehicles may reduce oil dependence and urban pollution, but India should slow the transition, says today's first editorial . E20 arrived five years ahead of schedule, and motorists report fuel-efficiency losses of 7–12 per cent, despite official claims of Rs 1.9 trillion in import savings and 31 million tonnes of crude substituted. Ethanol has supported farm incomes and rural jobs, but rising sugar prices underline food-security risks. Expanding water-intensive sugarcane and maize cultivation could also strain resources and damage ecosystems, as Brazil’s experience suggests.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s re-election gives Brazil’s veteran left-wing president a chance to shape his legacy, but fiscal strains and hostile markets threaten his plans, the second editorial notes . Debt has risen from about 72 per cent to 83 per cent of GDP since 2022, while his spending pledges face legislative resistance to tax increases. Markets reacted sharply to his victory, with stocks and the real tumbling and bond yields surging. The editorial cautions that Lula may turn to geopolitics instead, positioning Brazil against Donald Trump’s Monroe doctrine and deepening its opposition to US influence.

India should adapt its cybersecurity framework to artificial intelligence (AI)-driven threats by testing high-risk systems, measuring operational resilience and strengthening coordination among CERT-In and sectoral regulators, write Ajay Tyagi and Basu Chandola . Recent incidents involving Indian organisations and eMudhra show how AI can accelerate the exploitation of conventional vulnerabilities and how weaknesses may escape audits. The authors recommend clearer responsibilities for AI developers and deployers, shared testing standards and operational support from the IndiaAI Safety Institute. They say cyber governance must measure whether institutions can anticipate, contain and recover from attacks, rather than rely on procedural compliance alone.

With just 3 per cent of global GDP but nearly a fifth of its population, India must build globally competitive businesses rather than rely on domestic demand, says Sachchidanand Shukla . He says US tariffs are pushing exporters towards higher-value manufacturing, research and development, innovation and overseas investment. Refining, pharmaceuticals, clean energy, electronics and specialised services show how firms are adapting, while exports and market destinations diversify. But trade pressure alone will not create competitiveness: India must cut logistics costs, provide predictable regulation and reliable infrastructure, deepen skills and widen access to patient capital. The goal, Shukla says, is to trade volume for value and build capabilities the world cannot easily replace.