Best of Opinion: Will El Niño's delayed fallout show up in H2FY27?
Today's editorials and columns examine SBI's cybersecurity concerns, Delhi's pollution response, El Niño's impact on economic growth, EU steel regulations and India's electric vehicle transition.
Tanmaya Nanda New Delhi
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Hello and welcome to Best of Business Standard Opinion, our wrap of the day's editorial page.
Today’s first editorial argues that SBI’s disclosure of exposed customer records underscores the need to treat cybersecurity as a customer-protection issue. Personal details can make fraud more convincing, while AI tools can exploit familiar security weaknesses at speed and scale. The editorial calls for prompt customer notification when material data exposure is credibly suspected, alongside enforceable standards for API, cloud, third-party and AI-agent security.
Delhi’s early move to invoke the first stage of Grap is a welcome but untested response to worsening air quality. Its impact will depend on enforcement, weather and seasonal sources such as stubble burning and fireworks. Neighbouring cities and rural districts also need coordinated measures, with the National Capital Region Planning Board helping align urban action. Without this wider effort, city-level plans will remain largely ineffective, says today’s second editorial.
Despite a 12.6 per cent monsoon rainfall deficit and a super El Niño, kharif sowing area fell just 1.2 per cent in 2026, but Nikhil Gupta cautions against interpreting this as evidence of limited economic damage. Historical data show that yields and agricultural output typically fall sharply during El Niño years, with the effects concentrated in the second half. Gupta expects agricultural GVA growth to slow to 1.4 per cent in FY27 from 3 per cent in FY26, alongside weaker rural wages and consumption. Including fiscal constraints, inflation and base effects, he expects overall GVA and GDP growth to fall below 6 per cent in the second half.
The European Union’s tightening steel import rules reflects a broader shift from tariff barriers to complex regulatory requirements covering emissions, sustainability, traceability and supply chains. Sangeeth Selvaraju and Prachi Priya argue that measures such as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism and corporate sustainability rules are raising compliance costs for exporters, even where free-trade agreements eliminate tariffs. Restrictions on waste shipments could also limit access to recycled raw materials outside Europe. For India, the authors recommend inter-ministerial coordination, a regulatory help desk under the India-EU FTA, systematic tracking of compliance costs and coalitions with developing countries. Industry must also invest in traceability, emissions measurement and shared compliance support for smaller firms.
Nivedita Mookerji reviews Anil Sasi’s The EV Evolution: Then, Now and Next of Electric Vehicles, which examines India’s electric mobility transition through the lens of public policy, industrial history and technological choices. Sasi contrasts India’s shifting, often ad hoc approach with China’s sustained support for its domestic EV industry, highlighting how early pioneer Reva lost ground despite entering the market well before Tesla. The book traces government incentives, charging infrastructure costs and consumer concerns, while arguing that hybrids could provide an interim route to electrification. Though India’s EV ambitions are clear, Mookerji notes, the book leaves the central question unresolved: what is the country’s concrete roadmap to an electric future?
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Topics : Air Quality Index State Bank of India fraud sbi El Nino Crop Yields air pollution Delhi air quality stubble burning air pollution Carbon tax Electric vehicles in India
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First Published: Oct 23 2026 | 6:15 AM IST