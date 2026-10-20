Best of Opinion: Trade-offs should be made visible, not wished away
Today's editorials and columns examine the trade-offs shaping India's economic policies, from China trade and poverty reduction to rupee management and the hidden costs of clean energy
Reetesh Anand New Delhi
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Policy choices rarely come without a bill. Opening markets can increase opportunity but also exposure. Reducing poverty may leave the hardest pockets of deprivation behind. Supporting one macroeconomic objective can make another harder to achieve. Defending a currency may buy stability while creating distortions elsewhere. Even clean energy carries environmental and geopolitical costs. The difficult part of policymaking is not finding benefits; it is deciding which costs are worth bearing, who should bear them, and how they can be contained. Our first editorial today, “Dropping barriers”, looks at India’s economic engagement with China. New Delhi has reason to seek better access to Chinese markets and press Beijing to dismantle tariff and non-tariff barriers that disadvantage Indian exporters. Greater access could help narrow the trade imbalance and create opportunities for Indian firms. But closer engagement cannot ignore strategic vulnerability or the competitive pressure created by China’s industrial strength. India must therefore pursue market access without allowing economic dependence to deepen. Openness can create gains, but only if it is accompanied by stronger domestic competitiveness and a clear-eyed assessment of risk. The second editorial, “Sustaining progress”, turns to poverty reduction. World Bank estimates suggest India has made significant progress, but aggregate improvement can obscure those who remain difficult to reach. Poverty is increasingly concentrated in certain states, regions and social groups, while employment quality and income security remain critical. The next stage is harder than the last. Sustaining the gains will require more jobs, better targeting and sharper attention to areas that have not benefited equally from growth. Ananth Narayan’s column, “Confronting economic trade-offs”, makes the theme more explicit. Monetary and financial policy involves objectives that can pull in different directions. Interest rates, liquidity, inflation, the exchange rate, fiscal conditions and capital flows cannot all be optimised independently. A measure that eases one pressure can intensify another. The challenge for policymakers is not to eliminate trade-offs, which is impossible, but to acknowledge them, rank priorities and communicate those choices clearly. Rajeswari Sengupta’s column, “RBI’s rupee fix: What is it solving?”, asks whether recent efforts to support the rupee are aimed at the right problem. Measures that ease immediate pressure on the currency may provide temporary stability, but they cannot substitute for stronger underlying capital flows and external-sector fundamentals. If the diagnosis is wrong, the cure can impose new costs without resolving the original weakness. “Dirty truths behind clean energy”, Prosenjit Datta’s review of Nicolas Niarchos’ The Elements of Power, exposes the trade-offs embedded in the energy transition itself. Batteries, solar equipment and electric vehicles promise lower carbon emissions, but depend on large-scale extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel and other minerals, creating environmental, social and geopolitical risks of their own. There are few costless choices, these pieces reveal. Good policy begins when the trade-offs are made visible rather than wished away.
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First Published: Oct 20 2026 | 6:15 AM IST