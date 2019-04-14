By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- LS polls: A 'Vote-Vote' game is gaining popularity among kids in Kolkata
- Review electoral bonds
- Letter to BS: A modern style of functioning is required for Indian Railways
- Flying on empty
- Letter to BS: Merging weak banks with strong banks is not the solution
- Which way will the wind blow?
- OTTs can distribute original content without any restriction: Experts
- Let's find a new way to deal with bad loans
- Explained: What are electoral bonds and why is there a controversy?
- Expect no lean govt
COLUMNISTS
-
T N Ninan The BJP election manifesto: High on output, short on outcome T N Ninan
If an election promise has to be credible, silence on practical questions or key policy issues doesn't help ...
-
Shekhar Gupta Modi walks into his own Pakistan trap Shekhar Gupta
Weigh the facts and see who it is that walked into a trap, and who laid it
-
Why AI need not displace labour Daron Acemoglu & Pascual Restrepo
Its applications can be deployed to restructure tasks and create new activities where labour can be ...
-
Demolishing myths about begging Sabina Yasmin Rahman
Begging is considered a legitimate form of economic activity by poor people with disabilities, who are ...
editorial comment
-
Enduring scar
100 years later, Jallianwala Bagh pain lingers
-
The 5G logjam
Govt must sort out spectrum quality and fee issues
-
Fixing FAME-II
Incentives under EV scheme need to be reworked
CHINESE WHISPERS
-
Voting in this elections can get you discounts from top brands
If you are not particularly interested in the future of the country, you must still line up to cast your vote
- When BJP supporters targeted Congress for its slogan 'chowkidar chor hai'
- Dhinakaran uses pseudonyms to criticise his opponents in election rallies
LETTERS
-
Letter to BS: Low inflation, interest rates can boost India's GDP growth
India may also consider two different classes of shares for domestic and foreign companies in companies where 100 per ...
- Letter to BS: NCLT decision a relief for operational creditors of Essar
- Letter to BS: BJP manifesto offers less than 4-fold increase in growth rate
BUSINESS LAW & TAX
-
New rules for lease accounting
The current practice is that the lessee classifies leases into operating lease and finance lease
- Lifting the veil on legal immunity to multilateral institutions
- GST 2.0: Changes needed to reform dispute mechanism and tackle profiteering
FINANCIAL X-RAY
-
Q4 results preview: Growth recovery for pharma after a muted first half
Lupin and Dr Reddy's lead in terms of growth, Sun Pharma may be impacted by write backs
- Sustaining price hikes crucial for cement companies ahead of Q4 results
- IndiGo and SpiceJet fly on Jet Airways' woes, may garner profits in Q4