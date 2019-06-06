By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Opinion
COLUMNISTS
Achieving a fiscal miracle A K Bhattacharya
The government managed to recover more by way of loan repayments and increase its disinvestment receipts over ...
The stimulus should be monetary, not fiscal Neelkanth Mishra
Fight against the last vestiges of inflation threatens to undo significant policy gains of recent years
Avoid the 'template' approach Kavil Ramachandran & Sougata Ray
When the holding of each promoter is significantly high, an open ended SHA can lead to major turbulence in ...
The big questions in streaming music Vanita Kohli-Khandekar
Both publishing and video industries would gain from looking at the licensing battle being played out in the ...
editorial comment
Tightrope walk
New FM has multiple pressures to balance when drafting Budget
Many teachable moments
The Kasturirangan report is exhaustive in its scope
Musk's mega bet
Starlink throws up many questions about use of space
BLOGS
Congress party's month-long silence is welcome; will others follow suit?
-
IL&FS default case: Why debt fund investors need assurance right now
Jet Airways crisis: Sadly, the real joke is on employees and consumers
Web Exclusive
Rao, Reddy, Patnaik: Would chickens come home to roost for the BJP?» More
CHINESE WHISPERS
-
Resignation politics: Is Cong govt in Chhattisgarh destabilising itself?
A few days ago, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced the resignation of Advocate General (AG) Kanak Tiwari
- TMC finds news channels invite people not associated with the party
- Record of sorts: Andhra Pradesh guv has administered oath to 5 CMs in 9 yrs
LETTERS
Letter to BS: Credit rating must be handled by professionals with expertise
Absence of protection for investors in the event of faulty risk projection in an issuer-based ratings is an escape ...
- Letter to BS: Pro-capital economy which balances public sector is essential
- Letter to BS: The over-critical attitude hardly appeals the larger masses
BUSINESS LAW & TAX
What is required of procedure to ensure natural justice
The issue has two aspects. The first part is where there is no procedure laid down. The second part is where a ...
- From coal price escalation to special leave, here're the key court orders
- Legal reforms like ad-hoc judges, better technology to speed up FDI
FINANCIAL X-RAY
Better realisations keep NMDC's prospects bright, volume challenges remain
The company had taken two price cuts during the March quarter and another one beginning April
- Regulatory issues bridle pharma returns, USFDA scrutiny a major hurdle
- Pidilite valuations glued to volume recovery, analysts see uptick in demand