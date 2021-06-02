Opinion
COLUMNISTS
The importance of EQ over IQ for politicians R Jagannathan
Humility, not hubris, should be the middle name of any Indian politician who wants to achieve his goals
Moving on the infrastructure agenda Vinayak Chatterjee
Globally, municipal bonds are an established and major source of funding for urban infra. However, the ...
How to open up? Neelkanth Mishra
To know where to go, we must know where we are; a nation-wide seroprevalence study may cost one-hundredth of ...
No lessons learnt on vaccine procurement Prosenjit Datta
The government has, either by design or accident, engineered a market with too many buyers and too few ...
editorial comment
Prioritising expenditure
Govt must focus on providing relief to the needy at this point
OPEC wins, the West loses
Judges, investors force oil firms towards low-carbon future
The next three years
It is possible to imagine a different future for India
CHINESE WHISPERS
Priyanka moves out of Lodhi Estate bungalow, to stay in a rented apartment
According to party sources, Vadra is renting a luxurious apartment in Gurgaon
LETTERS
Right of reply: Crop Care Federation of India cannot buy public opinion
CCFI's comparative picture of the volume of pesticide consumption in India vis-a-vis other countries ignores the ...
- Letter to BS: Crop Care Federation of India's accusations are misleading
- Letter to BS: Grand palace should be built in Ayodhya and not a temple
BUSINESS LAW & TAX
From powers of NCLT and HCs to DRAT rules, here're key court orders
Several courts have been found to omit the 'future prospects' in income of youth who die in road accidents while ...
- Franklin Templeton case: HC sows seeds of democracy in governance of MFs
- From blacklisting norms to row over foreign award, here're top court orders
FINANCIAL X-RAY
Strong growth prospects drive Divi's Laboratories earnings upgrades
Ongoing capacity additions, market share gains, and new launches are key triggers
- For Eicher Motors, recovery gains are already factored into the stock
- Valuations cap upside in Page Industries, near-term headwinds a concern
BS POLL
India Inc says RBI's latest rate cut will help revive the auto and real estate sectors. Is its optimism well placed?