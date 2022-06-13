Opinion
COLUMNISTS
T N Ninan Stories during stagflation: How India fares on 'modified' misery index? T N Ninan
Misery is the highest in countries known for economic mismanagement: Turkey, Argentina, South Africa. Next ...
Global macro in 2022/2023 Ajay Shah
We are in new terrain, with four problems coming together
Inconvenient questions Sunita Narain
How do I explain the global media powerhouses need to get real about the impacts of climate change on ...
Emerging organ tech helps drug testing Pranjal Sharma
Organ-on-a-chip (OOC) technologies have been allowing researchers to test the impact of chemicals on human ...
Editorial Comment
Shifting cycle
Investors should be prepared for further turmoil
Controlling the hard sell
New guidelines toughen advertising standards usefully
CDS: Unsettled questions
New eligibility conditions are surprising
FINANCIAL X-RAY
Bank stocks lag on concerns over treasury loss and slower growth
Higher interest rate, though, should help improve short-term margins and spread
- Bharat Forge's underperformance may continue as truck orders keep low
- Rising interest rates could weigh on valuations of Indian stock markets