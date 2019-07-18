By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- RBI as housing finance regulator
- Calculating long-term capital gains tricky, service providers can help
- FAQs: 10 key things you must know about income-tax return (ITR) filing
- Give priority to safety, do not chase high returns in company FDs
- Gear your portfolio to gain from fall in rupee
- Alternative investments can be complicated, risky; stick to simple products
- Financial strategies for freelancers to deal with irregular income flows
PERSONAL TAX
FAQs: 10 key things you must know about income-tax return (ITR) filing
What are income-tax returns? Must you file them? What if you did not? What are the benefits of filing an ITR? How do you get a refund for any ...
Confused about investing in SIP through an app? Here's what experts say
Budget 2019 proposals for TDS on life insurance confuse tax experts
Digital transactions to grow as cash usage attracts more compliance
Budget 2019: How FM Nirmala Sitharaman aims to plug tax leakages» More
INSURANCE
Alternative investments can be complicated, risky; stick to simple products
The exclusiveness of the products gives them a high, making them believe they are smarter and more evolved investors
Borrower-service provider dispute: No liability on financier
What's cooking? Investors line up for a share of the health insurance pie
Policyholders still want to buy insurance physically, reveals study
HDFC Ergo-Apollo Munich merger won't hurt existing policy contract» More
EXPERT OPINION
Outcome of 35% minimum public shareholding
Such an enforced dilution will offer chances to buy into certain closely-held shares
Look for cheap stocks in cyclicals
In perennial sectors, it may be better to focus on the best business, even if that stock is more expensive
LOANS
RBI as housing finance regulator
In the long run, the integration of regulations between banks and HFCs will prove beneficial for the industry and borrowers
Need emergency money now? Gold loans are quick, easy and low-cost
Tipping point: Should you invest in the ongoing sovereign gold bond issue?
Planning to take used-car loan? 10 points that you should keep in mind
Planning to pay off loan before time? Here is what works in your interest» More
CREDIT CARDS
Co-branded cards useful, but get one only if you use e-commerce sites a lot
An individual needs to segregate his monthly spending and check the categories and brands where he spends the most
Using credit cards for ATM withdrawals? Here're errors that you must avoid
The right way to cancel your credit card without hurting credit score» More
Q&A
Using a service provider to file returns: Expert answers taxation questions
Below are some of the checks you should run before clicking on the 'file' button
Reader's corner: Is the car insurance policy transferable to the new buyer?
NCB benefits are not transferable to the new owner, since NCB is specific to the policyholder and not to the vehicle
REAL ESTATE
Upcoming and affordable properties in Mumbai's Shil-Thane
Property prices are very attractive to users on a budget, ranging between Rs 4,300-6,600 per sq ft
-
-
Hard to get capital gains benefit for joint houses
Realty check within budget of Rs 1.5-2 crore
Options for buyers when builder goes bankrupt» More
MUTUAL FUNDS
Calculating long-term capital gains tricky, service providers can help
The government started imposing a 10 per cent long-term capital gains tax (LTCG) on sale of listed stocks and equity mutual funds after one year ...
Good, bad and ugly of incentives by financial firms an investor must know
Budget 2019: Tax benefit may attract retail investors to government ETFs
Sebi impact: Debt MFs may become more fairly valued in future, say experts
From schemes to taxation: Expert answers to your mutual fund queries» More
GOLD
Buy gold bonds at a discount on exchanges, but hold them until maturity
SGBs are better for taking exposure to gold than exchange-traded funds
- Tipping point: Gold prices are on the rise; should you invest?
- Enter gold bonds only if you have at least a 5-year investment horizon
- Tipping Point: With gold prices rising, should you increase exposure?
FIXED DEPOSITS
Curbs on full PF withdrawal likely; move to create 'social security cover'
In a Move to create 'social security cover', govt wager risky payoff, say experts
INVESTMENTS
Give priority to safety, do not chase high returns in company FDs
In the current stressed credit environment, give higher priority to safety of capital by sticking to the highest-rated instruments
Gear your portfolio to gain from fall in rupee» More
RECENT CHATS
Sumit Lunker
All you need to know about GST
Luis Moniz
Career Guru
Kunal Wadhwa, Partner - Indirect Tax, PwC India
GST and the way forward
SPENDING
How to pick up the most suitable gear for your daily fitness regime
Products in this segment are designed to cater to specific activities. Marathon shoes, for instance, are very different ...
- Bitten by writer's bug? A step-by-step guide on making a mark as an author
- Weight-watchers, go back to grandma's kitchen to beat the fat and stay fit
- Web ExclusiveGetting mired in loans? Know what to do when you spot signs of a debt trap
- Discover the Ironman in you at the mega sporting event in Goa this October
SAVINGS SCHEMES
-
Small saving schemes that remain attractive despite the interest rate cut
Senior Citizens Savings Scheme, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana and PPF continue to be attractive
- Govt employees to enjoy greater say in how their NPS corpus is invested
- Postal department liable for PPF mistake
- SBI's new interest rate plan brings more transparency but is more volatile
- How to avoid financial trouble? Maintain an emergency fund always
Financial Tools
-
Crorepati Calculator
Find out your tax liabilities on your salary.
-
EMI Calculator
How much EMI you will pay on your loans.
-
Plan your retirement
How to grow your wealth before you retire.