Personal Finance News
PERSONAL TAX
-
How to claim income tax deduction for investments made in April - July 2020
One of the key points to note while accounting for these investments made from April to July is that a deduction once claimed in FY20 on an ...
-
Income Tax department extends five new deadlines for Indian taxpayers
-
Govt allows I-T exemption on conveyance allowance under new tax regime
-
Despite reduced interest liability, pay advance tax to minimise charges
-
Here is how to file Income Tax Returns for AY 2020-21: Step by step guide» More
INSURANCE
-
Irdai allows insurers more flexibility on Arogya Sanjeevani sum insured
Insurers can offer sum insured of less than Rs 1 lakh, while the maximum can exceed Rs 5 lakh. Insurers could earlier offer policies only in the ...
-
Planning to buy term insurance? Purchase before premium rises again
-
Non-life insurers to offer standard Covid covers to consumers from July 10
-
Benefit-based Covid product to be priced higher than the indemnity one
-
Benefit-based Covid product to be priced higher than the indemnity one» More
EXPERT OPINION
-
An unselective approach to investing
Buying a random selection, you will pick up some multi-baggers. But there will be considerable suffering for others
-
Compensation for giving wrong year of manufacture
The company argued that since Forstees was selling pre-owned cars, it was not covered by the Consumer Act
LOANS
-
Interest rates to processing fee, RBI brings relief for loan app borrowers
The new rule book should bring down interest rates and improve recovery methods
-
Covid-19: Look for cheap loan options to raise cash as banks turn cautious
-
Other income, mortgage guarantee can help you increase loan eligibility
-
Moratorium could be a costly affair, use these strategies to reduce burden
-
A deferred free lunch for good conduct» More
CREDIT CARDS
-
Why taking loan against FDs is a better option than high-cost credit cards
Take this loan as an overdraft facility and pay interest only on the amount utilized
-
Think twice before availing RBI moratorium on your credit card dues» More
Q&A
-
Can one challenge the rejection of insurance claim? Expert answers
The first reason could be non-disclosure during the purchase of insurance. Information and disclosures mentioned in the ...
-
Can insurance and vehicle ownership be in different names? Expert answers
Can you claim refund on a curtailed trip?
REAL ESTATE
-
Upcoming and affordable properties in Mumbai's Shil-Thane
Property prices are very attractive to users on a budget, ranging between Rs 4,300-6,600 per sq ft
-
Home loans need a more stable benchmark
-
Hard to get capital gains benefit for joint houses
-
Realty check within budget of Rs 1.5-2 crore
-
Options for buyers when builder goes bankrupt» More
MUTUAL FUNDS
-
Stick to hybrid funds, capping risk for lower returns may not be a bad idea
If one looks at last year's data, it is interesting to note that the hybrid fund category was doing rather well till January-end
-
MF distribution payouts slip to three-year low in FY20 amid market slump
-
Fund houses asked to disclose SIP contribution over accuracy concerns
-
Mutual funds' asset base falls 8% to Rs 25 trillion in June quarter
-
Stamp duty to have "little to no impact" on retail investors: Experts» More
GOLD
-
Existing investors must book partial profits in gold to cut portfolio risks
New ones should build their allocation gradually upon corrections
- Tipping point: Gold has been a safe haven, but invest in a staggered manner
- Time for gold and its virtual cousins
- Tipping point: Yellow metal is safe haven, don't wait to invest in gold ETF
FIXED DEPOSITS
-
Gloom for savers: How RBI repo rate cut will impact FD investments, savings
The recent spate of rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India could be bad news for savers
-
How to get the most out of your fixed deposits as interest rates fall» More
INVESTMENTS
-
Bharat Bond ETF NFO: A decent investment if you are holding till maturity
Suitable for people who are looking to lock into a reasonable and relatively tax-efficient yield
-
New to investing? Bet only a small part of your surplus directly in stocks» More
RECENT CHATS
-
Sumit Lunker
All you need to know about GST
-
Luis Moniz
Career Guru
-
Kunal Wadhwa, Partner - Indirect Tax, PwC India
GST and the way forward
SPENDING
-
Getting the ergonomics and aesthetics in your home office right as you WFH
With work from home becoming the new normal due to the global pandemic, people have begun investing in smart furniture ...
- Buying a car? High diesel prices favour petrol vehicles, but usage is key
- Smart tips on ridding your body of harmful toxins at home during lockdown
- Making a Will to rent waiver issues, online consultation is cost-effective
- Used car or new set of wheels? How to figure out which you should buy
SAVINGS SCHEMES
-
PPF, EPF, Sukanya Samriddhi: All you need to know about tax savings schemes
Individuals and HUFs can opt for a new tax regime from FY 2020-21 by giving up about 70 deductions/exemptions
- Claiming advance EPF is easy, but withdraw it only if you are in dire need
- Small savings schemes continue to score despite the steep rate cut
- How partial withdrawal from EPF, NPS during financial emergency can hurt
- Why retirees should opt for savings scheme, and not aggressive hybrid funds
Financial Tools
-
Crorepati Calculator
Find out your tax liabilities on your salary.
-
EMI Calculator
How much EMI you will pay on your loans.
-
Plan your retirement
How to grow your wealth before you retire.