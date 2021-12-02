Personal Finance News
PERSONAL TAX
Pay attention to liquidity needs while selecting tax saving instruments
Investors in higher tax brackets may avoid products taxed at the slab rate
Fix these errors in Form 26AS before filing your Income Tax returns
Don't invest just to save tax but to get closer to your financial goals too
New Annual Information Statement allows you to get mistakes rectified
CBDT issues refunds of Rs 1.12 trn to 9.1 mn taxpayers from Apr 1-Nov 1» More
INSURANCE
BS BFSI Insight Summit: Onus on life insurers to transform biz, say experts
The life insurance industry saw massive disruptions in the initial period of the pandemic
With dengue cases on the rise, a cover for vector-borne diseases is a must
Benefits offered by OPD cover should be in line with your family's needs
Compare premium rates to get a policy that best suits your pocket
Term insurance premium set to rise by 25-30% after Munich Re hikes rates» More
EXPERT OPINION
The Petrov moment in a client's life
A sketch by Carl Richards illustrates that the advisor stands between the client and her big mistake
Insurer can't alter loss assessed by surveyor
The National Commission concluded a surveyor's report must be given due importance unless there are valid reasons for ...
LOANS
Exercise due diligence, avoid digital lenders that make borrowing too easy
The absence of due process-KYC, issuance of sanction letter and loan agreement-should act as red flags
Forget Squid Game, here are some strategies to get out of debt in real life
Prevent auto-debit failures by registering once again, say experts
Check net savings before you transfer home loan balance: Experts
SBI cuts home loan interest rate to 6.7%, waives processing fees» More
CREDIT CARDS
Visa Inc's Amazon blues will shape the digital cash debate
E-commerce and social media giants could use this cash flowing into their tokens to offer credit to merchants, with repayments deducted on every ...
Want low-interest loan this festive season? Need a credit score over 750
New auto debit rules of RBI to kick in from Friday: What you need to know
Explained: What tokenisation means and how it will affect card users
Should you ditch your credit card and consider 'buy now, pay later'?» More
Q&A
Can one challenge the rejection of insurance claim? Expert answers
The first reason could be non-disclosure during the purchase of insurance. Information and disclosures mentioned in the ...
REAL ESTATE
Upcoming and affordable properties in Mumbai's Shil-Thane
Property prices are very attractive to users on a budget, ranging between Rs 4,300-6,600 per sq ft
Home loans need a more stable benchmark
Hard to get capital gains benefit for joint houses
Realty check within budget of Rs 1.5-2 crore
Options for buyers when builder goes bankrupt» More
MUTUAL FUNDS
Cautious investors may shift to an index fund in mid-, small-cap categories
When selecting an index fund, pay attention to fee and tracking error
Limit credit fund exposure to 10%-15% of portfolio, advise experts
Investors need to adopt a barbell strategy for debt-oriented funds: Experts
Index funds under focus as Navi MF looks to disrupt the market
PRC matrix: Useful tool for investors choosing debt fund, say analysts» More
GOLD
Buy gold on dips in the short term as a hedge against rising prices
Amid a global surge in inflation and rising crude oil prices, markets expect central banks to hike interest rates ...
- What is digital gold and what are pros and cons of investing in it?
- Buying gold jewellery this Dhanteras? Insist on hallmarked products then
- Latest tranche of SGBs offers good entry price to long-term investors
FIXED DEPOSITS
Bank FD to fetch negative real interest with elevated inflation
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its latest monetary policy review has projected retail inflation at 5.3 per cent for the current financial ...
Avoid locking into corporate FDs of longer tenures, say analysts» More
INVESTMENTS
Passive debt funds: Hold till maturity for return certainty, say experts
With interest rates expected to rise, staggered investments in target maturity funds will be advisable, say experts
Invest in a multi-cap fund for high allocation to mid- and small-cap stocks» More
SPENDING
Tips on picking suitable accessories and fixtures for your bathroom
Put in a little money to get the aesthetics right, and morph the most private space in your house to a place where you ...
- Web ExclusiveGetting the bang for your buck as the travel bug bites post Covid
- Web ExclusiveKeep the indoors pollution-free with the right air purifier for your space
- Web ExclusiveClothes make the man, the accessories amplify his style statement
- Web ExclusiveUniverse of choices to help those who can't decide what to gift this Diwali
SAVINGS SCHEMES
-
'Save first, spend the rest': A budgeting approach that's easy to follow
Experienced practitioners may graduate to zero-based budgeting, a more evolved and detailed approach.
- Government approves 8.5% interest rate on EPF for fiscal year 2021
- ESIC scheme adds 1.3 mn new members in August 2021: NSO data
- Govt keeps interest rates on small savings schemes unchanged for Q3FY22
- Net EPF subscriptions hit record 1.46 mn in July amid easing lockdowns
