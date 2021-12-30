AIIB's Erik Berglöf on recovery in a post-Covid world

-
ALSO READ
India's low score on GVC a starting point for recovery from pandemic: AIIB
AIIB to extend $356 mn loan for Chennai Metro Rail expansion
Delhi Metro MD Interview: Mangu Singh on DMRC's twin challenges
Volvo India MD Interview: Kamal Bali on glide path to net-zero target
Economic Recovery: What do K, V, U, L, W-shapes recoveries really mean?
-
Q1: Welcome Dr Berglöf. We will like to know from you – the report has talked about hinterland development.
But in these hinterlands, the market is absent. So, is it viable to put up manufacturing units in the remote areas? Ans: >I ndian hinterlands need not have to be the way they are today > China has also struggled with hinterland development for decades > Railway to Europe helped Chinese hinterlands to participate in global value chain Q2: Do you think India has lessons to learn from China, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh – the primary Asian economies that have done well on economic recovery and also in terms of export? Ans: > Developing countries increased their presence in global value chain in the last 10 years > Global value chain has increasingly become fragmented > Bangladesh moved up its garment and textile industry closer to final product > Global value chains are increasingly shifting away from manufacturing towards services and information flows Q3: How important it is for India to have hinterland development, especially because of the experience which the companies as well as the government saw during lockdown last year when huge number of migrant labours travelled back to their villages. Ans: > Infrastructure is important to create opportunities closer to where people live > Infrastructure is necessary but not the only tool to create opportunities > Need facilities for education, training, health care for people to live closer to where they work
Watch video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU