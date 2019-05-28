Market Ahead: Q4 nos to F&O expiry, top factors that may drive market today

March quarter results will keep the investors busy on Tuesday as over 380 companies are slated to unveil their earnings today. Moreover, trading is expected to be volatile ahead of the expiry of May series F&O contracts (due Thursday). Additionally, movement of against the US dollar, oil prices and global developments are also expected to be keenly watched.

Benchmark indices finished Monday's session at a record closing high with the S&P BSE Sensex settling 249 points higher at 39,683 levels. The broader Nifty50 broke past the 11,900-mark to end the day at 11,925, up 81 points.

The on Monday closed at 69.50 per US dollar against Friday’s close of 69.52.

RESULTS CORNER

Sun Pharma, Punjab National Bank, SpiceJet, and IRCON International are among the prominent names that are scheduled to declare their Q4FY19 numbers today.

GLOBAL CUES

Asian shares were mostly up in the early trade on Tuesday, tracking gains in European shares. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.07 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei stock index gained 0.41 per cent.

Wall Street was shut on Monday on account of Memorial Day.

In commodity markets, oil prices were mixed, pressured by a weakening economy, especially in China.