Market Wrap, Oct 18: Sensex up 246 pts; RIL hits ₹9 trillion market cap

Extending their gaining streak into the sixth straight session, benchmark indices ended with over half a per cent gains on Friday even as global peers tumbled after China's GDP growth slipped to a 27-year low of 6 per cent.

Industry heavyweights Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC Bank, TCS, and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) helped benchmark S&P BSE Sensex settle at 39,298 levels, up 246 points or 0.63 per cent.

YES Bank (up over 8 per cent) emerged as the top gainer on the index while Tata Motors (down 1 per cent) the biggest loser.

In the broader market, both mid and small-caps outperformed the headline indices. The S&P BSE MidCap index added 253 points or 1.78 per cent to close at 14,420 while the S&P BSE SmallCap index ended at 13,127, up 213 points or 1.65 per cent.

On the NSE, the broader Nifty50 index gained 75.50 points or 0.65 per cent to close at 11,662 levels.

On a weekly basis, both Sensex and Nifty ended with 3 per cent gains.

On the sectoral front, barring Nifty IT, all the other indices ended in the green. Relaty stocks advanced the most, followed by metal and PSU bank stocks. The Nifty Realty index climbed nearly 2 per cent to 262.80 levels.

BUZZING STOCKS

Reliance Industries (RIL), the oil-to-telecom behemoth, on Friday hit another milestone as the market capitalisation (m-cap) of the company breached the coveted Rs 9 trillion-mark, the first by any Indian company. The stock hit a high of Rs 1,428 during the session. At the time of writing of this report, the m-cap of the company stood at Rs 9,00,507 crore. At close, the stock stood at Rs 1,415 apiece on the BSE, up over 1 per cent. The m-cap of the company was 8,97,179.47 crore.

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) surged 27 per cent to Rs 56.45 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in the intra-day deals on Friday amid reports the government may look to reduce stake in the company. The stock recorded its sharpest intra-day rally in more than a decade. The stock ended at Rs 54, up 22.22 per cent.

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) slipped 9 per cent to Rs 240 in the intra-day deal on the BSE on Friday after the company reported lower-than-expected consolidated net profit for July-September quarterly (Q2) as it provided for an inter-corporate deposit (ICD) worth Rs 171 crore during the period. At close, the stock was down around 6 per cent at Rs 250.

Shares of Alicon Castalloy surged 13 per cent at Rs 395 apiece on the BSE on Friday after the company signed multi-year contracts aggregating Rs 810 crore with leading global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and tier 1 suppliers such as Jaguar Land Rover, Daimler, Samsung SDI & MAHLE. At close, the stock was up 10% at Rs 383.