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AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj seeks FIR over police assault during Delhi protests

AAP's Delhi unit chief has sought an FIR for alleged criminal conspiracy, claiming he was assaulted by Delhi Police personnel and paramilitary staff during three incidents at public gatherings

Saurabh Bhardwaj, Saurabh, Bhardwaj

During a protest call by the Cockroach Janta Party last week, police detained Bharadwaj and other AAP leaders when they tried to march towards Jantar Mantar (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2026 | 12:01 PM IST

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Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday filed a written complaint to the police commissioner alleging "life-threatening" physical assault on him during the recent protests.

Bharadwaj demanded that an FIR be filed for "criminal conspiracy" and an independent investigation be conducted into a "dangerous, life-threatening pattern of physical assault" on him by Delhi Police and other security forces deployed at the time.

"I am writing to file a formal, consolidated complaint regarding three highly severe and dangerous incidents of physical assault inflicted upon me by Delhi Police personnel and paramilitary staff during public gatherings in Delhi. The nature, execution and recurrence of these attacks clearly demonstrate that they are not routine measures for crowd control," Bharadwaj said in his letter.

 

Instead, they constitute a "coordinated criminal conspiracy to cause me grievous bodily harm or death under the guise of official duty," he added.

He further said he will move court if the FIR is not filed.

During a protest call by the Cockroach Janta Party last week, police detained Bharadwaj and other AAP leaders when they tried to march towards Jantar Mantar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Saurabh Bharadwaj AAP AAP government Delhi Police

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First Published: Oct 15 2026 | 12:01 PM IST