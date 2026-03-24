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Home / Politics / AIADMK, if voted to power, will give free fridges to ration cardholders

AIADMK, if voted to power, will give free fridges to ration cardholders

Also, he assured to provide one kilo dal and one litre of cooking oil for free to rice category ration cardholders in Tamil Nadu

Edappadi K Palaniswami, Palaniswami

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 9:32 PM IST

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AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday announced free refrigerators for all rice ration cardholders if his party is voted to power in the 2026 Assembly election.

Also, he assured to provide one kilo dal and one litre of cooking oil for free to rice category ration cardholders in Tamil Nadu.

His announcements toe the line of the party leader and late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, who had announced the populist scheme to provide free fans, mixies, and grinders as part of the AIADMK election manifesto ahead of the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

After coming to power, she launched the distribution of these freebies on September 15, 2011, coinciding with former Chief Minister C N Annadurai's birth anniversary.

 

Releasing the party's poll manifesto for the April 23 election, at the AIADMK state headquarters here, Palaniswami said, "The free fridge is meant to reduce the household workload of homemakers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : AIADMK Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu elections BS Reads

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 9:32 PM IST

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